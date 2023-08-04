Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doechii is checking every box on the path to becoming one of the standout artists who will make a lasting impact in music. On Saturday (Dec. 7), her dedication to her craft earned her the honor of being named the Hip Hop Disruptor of the Year at the Variety Hitmakers award ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Florida native dropped off her mixtape , Alligator Bites Never Heal, at the end of August and nabbed four Grammy nominations for the body of work. In November, all eyes were on her when she delivered a high-energy set during Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival. This month, she scored the cover of Outlander magazine's December edition, and she is still in the early stages of her career.

At the Hitmakers ceremony, her longtime manager and Top Dawg Entertainment co-president Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. likened her undeniable trajectory to some of entertainment’s heavy hitters. “I got a theory that in this male-dominated industry you get, maybe every five to 10 years, you get the superstars like the Lauryn Hills, the Missy Elliotts, Nicki Minaj, our very own SZA, Beyoncé, and though we got a long road ahead of us, I think that we’re witnessing that right now in Doechii,” the executive said.

When she accepted the award, the “Alter Ego” artist reminisced on how rapping as an outlet blossomed into her living her wildest dreams. She recalled, “I started making rap music when I was in high school, and from the beginning I felt a deep connection to the roots of Hip Hop and the intellectuals who built this legacy. Music has always been a way for me to tell my story. It’s a way of talking about everything I’ve been through and everything I’ve learned through the lens of a Black woman.”

Furthermore, Doechii explained that, “Hip Hop is the most powerful vessel for telling your story, especially the kinds of stories that might not get heard immediately or be understood immediately. And so, I hope my music inspires other artists to speak their truths and to do it with strength but also with vulnerability. We are the future of this genre and when we’re fearless about showing ourselves to others, it keeps the heart of Hip Hop alive and it pushes it to the next level.”

As for being labeled a disruptor, she wears the title like a badge of honor. During Rolling Stone’s November “Musicians on Musicians” event, she declared, “I think that Hip Hop always has those few rappers that come in and disrupt things, and that’s what I plan to keep doing.” In her parting message to fans, she echoed a similar sentiment on stage: “A lot of the time being a disruptor means being misunderstood, but still having the audacity to create anyway. So, I hope that by watching me live my dream, it gives you the audacity to be wildly magnificent.”