Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doechii is entering her cover girl era now that Outlander magazine has unveiled the front page of their winter digital copy. The multifaceted entertainer’s spread captures her in various settings, including one where she dons an animal print dress and rollers in her hair, and another where she is surrounded by near lookalikes.

Immediate reactions to the reveal included one person who commented, “Business was stood on” in the comments of the publication’s Nov. 23 Instagram post. Another person said, “She’s a gem [.] Y’all killed it.” As a third individual gushed, “Yes Outlander magazine, that’s how you do culture!” As of late, the “Swamp Princess” of TDE has been receiving her hard-earned flowers, even getting the stamp of approval from Kendrick Lamar, who declared her “the hardest out” in October.

This year’s mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, is vying for gold gramophones in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance for “Nissan Altima” and Best Remixed Recording for “Alter Ego,” featuring JT and KAYTRANADA. The body of work features 19 tracks and appearances from the likes of Childish Major, Devin Malik and Kal Banx, to name a few.

Speaking of her music and creative process at Rolling Stone’s “Musicians on Musicians” event on Friday (Nov. 22), Doechii shared, “There’s so many different emotions that I feel, you don’t have to emote in one way, especially in Hip Hop. It gives so much room for you to be animated." The Florida-bred rapper-singer further noted, “I like to create characters. I feel inspired by Busta Rhymes and the way he was able to incorporate theater in his music... I think that Hip Hop always has those few rappers that come in and disrupt things, and that’s what I plan to keep doing.”

The XXL 2022 Freshman Class alum has been described by fans as an artist who has the whole package and is destined for stardom. Alligator Bites Never Heal was released at the end of August and reached the No. 41 spot on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart by early September. On Dec. 7, she will be among the honorees at Variety’s Hitmakers event in Los Angeles. She will be presented with the Hip Hop Disruptor Award at the annual celebration.