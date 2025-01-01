Image Image Credit Mc Henry Image Alt Disney’s Black Family Reunion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

For generations, Disney has been a place where families come together to create cherished memories filled with magic and joy. This year, REVOLT had the distinct privilege of attending Walt Disney World Resort’s Black Family Reunion experience — a beautifully curated event that was specifically designed to celebrate and honor our culture, our stories, and, most importantly, the strength and unity of our families. With an itinerary packed full of immersive experiences, awe-inspiring attractions, and truly heartfelt moments, Disney once again demonstrated that inclusivity is deeply embedded in its mission. Even as the company evolves its approach to corporate DEI (Diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives, it continues to emphasize the importance of bringing diverse communities together in a meaningful and authentic way.

A personalized and inclusive experience

From the moment we arrived at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, the attention to detail was apparent. The Disney team went above and beyond to ensure that all families, regardless of their needs, could fully engage in the experience. This level of commitment was especially meaningful for my father, who underwent a bilateral lung transplant less than a year ago. His return to public life was a milestone moment, and Disney made sure it was nothing short of extraordinary. In fact, this was his first time in society with his daughters since the transplant and they made sure the experience was unforgettable.

Understanding his medical restrictions, the team ensured that all events and attractions were ADA-accessible. He was even able to enjoy the rides — an experience that once seemed impossible. As Christina S., a planDisney panelist, noted, “There is just something for everyone at Walt Disney World. I think there's no place like it in the world to create cherished memories. So, from grandparents, aunties, uncles, the kids, there's just something here. From thrilling attractions to amazing food like nowhere else, show-stopping performances, and then just these amazing moments to have interactions that just can really create lasting memories.”

Seeing my father embrace the magic of Disney without limitations reaffirmed why this place continues to be a beacon of family-friendly entertainment.

A celebration of culture and community

Throughout the multi-day event, we experienced Disney’s commitment to honoring Black culture. Our journey began at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where we had prime seating for the awe-inspiring Festival of the Lion King. The energy, music, and vibrant storytelling set the tone for what would be an unforgettable trip. Later, we explored Pandora – The World of Avatar, where we soared through bioluminescent rainforests on Avatar Flight of Passage — a thrilling yet accessible adventure.

Magic Kingdom brought us even closer to the magic, with a private breakfast at Pecos Bill’s Café and a special meet-and-greet with Princess Tiana. More than just a photo opportunity, it was a powerful reminder of representation and the importance of seeing ourselves in beloved stories.

EPCOT provided an artistic escape through the International Festival of the Arts, where we indulged in exquisite cuisine, live performances, and the mesmerizing Disney on Broadway concert series. At Hollywood Studios, we braved Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, reinforcing that Disney continues to prioritize immersive storytelling that resonates with all audiences. Ashley F., another planDisney panelist, summed up Disney’s multigenerational appeal: “In our family, we travel with everyone from a 3-year-old to an 83-year-old. And our 83-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, has a few health concerns of her own. But every time she comes here, she has the time of her life — not just because she can enjoy certain rides and attractions, but also because she gets to enjoy certain attractions with her grandkids.”

While Disney has publicly announced a shift away from traditional DEI initiatives to refocus on its core entertainment mission, our experience demonstrated that inclusion remains an unshakable value. The company’s guiding principles — Integrity, Creativity, Collaboration, Community, and Inclusion — continue to shape its approach. Instead of emphasizing corporate benchmarks for diversity and equity, Disney fosters an environment where everyone can thrive.

This trip was a testament to that philosophy. As we wrapped up our time at the Black Family Reunion experience, I couldn’t help but reflect on the profound impact of intentional inclusivity. My father, after more than a year of recovery, was able to fully participate in the magic of Disney. That alone speaks volumes about what true belonging looks like.

Disney continues to set the standard for family-friendly entertainment, and as long as they keep ensuring that all families feel seen, celebrated, and accommodated, the magic will never fade.

