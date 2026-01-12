Image
Image Credit
Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images
Image Alt
83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals - BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026

Colman Domingo, Teyana Taylor, Olandria Carthen, Lori Harvey, and Scott Evans attend.
Image Size
landscape-medium
Image Position
top

Key Takeaways

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes took place on Jan. 11, 2026, honoring the best performances in film and television of 2025, with a new “Best Podcast” category added.

Before the 2026 Golden Globes awards were handed out and the celebrations commenced, the biggest and brightest stars walked the famed red carpet in their best fashion statements. From sleek custom suits to show-stopping gowns in diamonds galore, our best-dressed list includes favorites like Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan, and Colman Domingo, alongside newcomers like Olandria Carthen and Chase Infiniti, who earned their spots. In no particular order, check out our full list below!

1. Teyana Taylor

Image
Image Credit
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Image Alt
Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor stunned on the red carpet in a custom black Schiaparelli dress with diamond detailing placed at her lower back. We were all waiting for her look, and she absolutely delivered!

2. Colman Domingo

Image
Image Credit
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Image Alt
Colman Domingo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Colman Domingo is no stranger to any best-dressed list, and in true fashion, he delivered another winning look. He wore a sleek custom Valentino suit that could only be upstaged by a lapel full of cascading Boucheron jewels. Diamonds are clearly everyone’s best friend!

3. Olandria Carthen

Image
Image Credit
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Image Alt
Olandria Carthen attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Olandria Carthen continues her red-carpet dominance on one of her first major red carpet runs of 2026. She wore a custom emerald green gown by Christian Siriano that cut quite the statuesque award figure, completing her look with a diamond necklace.

4. Michael B. Jordan

Image
Image Credit
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Image Alt
Michael B. Jordan attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

We loved Michael B. Jordan's choice of color play for the red carpet. The Sinners actor eschewed tradition, wearing a custom brown Prada suit with a yellow dress shirt and a black tie underneath. He completed his winning look with a pair of brown tinted sunglasses.

5. Ayo Edebiri

Image
Image Credit
John Shearer/WireImage
Image Alt
Ayo Edebiri attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Ayo Edebiri went the old Hollywood route with her classic Chanel gown with bow sleeves. "The Bear" actress looked timeless and regal.

6. Marlon Wayans

Image
Image Credit
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Image Alt
Marlon Wayans attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Marlon Wayans hit the red carpet in a fitted midnight blue suit with crystal details, slim black pants, and a matching midnight blue bowtie. He completed his look with patent leather shoes and diamond and silver jewelry.

7. Lori Harvey

Image
Image Credit
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Image Alt
Lori Harvey attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Fashion darling Lori Harvey brought the sexy to the Golden Globes red carpet in a vintage Roberto Cavalli FW 2002 leather paneled dress with a deep cut-out in the back. She wore minimal jewelry, pulling her hair back into a bun that let her face card do all the work!

8. Snoop Dogg

Image
Image Credit
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Image Alt
Snoop Dogg attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Rap legend Snoop Dogg hit the red carpet in a custom double-breasted satin suit with red paneling on the jacket and piping down the pants. The iconic rapper and presenter of the night completed his look with blacked-out sunglasses and patent leather shoes.

9. Tessa Thompson

Image
Image Credit
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Image Alt
Tessa Thompson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Tessa Thompson wore a glamorous strapless gold Balenciaga gown that she said was an homage to her film character Hedda. She kept her jewelry to a minimum, opting for a bracelet and a few rings.

10. Miles Caton

Image
Image Credit
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Image Alt
Miles Caton attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Breakout Sinners star Miles Caton made his Golden Globes red carpet debut in a memorable brown Amiri pinstripe double-breasted suit. He accessorized with a cream dress shirt, a matching cream tie, and brown loafers with gold detailing. It was a great addition to the beginning of his Hollywood fashion run.

11. Chase Infiniti

Image
Image Credit
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Image Alt
Chase Infiniti attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

One Battle After Another nominee Chase Infiniti hit the red carpet in a shimmering custom strapless Louis Vuitton look fit for a princess. The crystal-embellished peplum top and velvet black skirt hit all the right notes with the young actress as she glided through the night!

12. Scott Evans

Image
Image Credit
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Image Alt
Scott Evans attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

“House Guest” host Scott Evans hit the red carpet in an updated fashion-forward take on menswear suiting. He wore a white silk V-neck shirt with a long train underneath a black suit that he accessorized with gold jewelry and black patent-leather boots. The risk paid off greatly!

13. Jennifer Lopez

Image
Image Credit
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Image Alt
Jennifer Lopez attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Red carpet diva Jennifer Lopez wore an archival Jean-Louis Scherrer baroque sheer dress with a tulle finish that looked like second skin. Decades into her red carpet career, she continues to deliver winning red carpet looks.

14. Damson Idris

Image
Image Credit
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Image Alt
Damson Idris attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Damson Idris looked every bit the leading man in his custom Prada double-breasted suit jacket with wide shoulders and slim pants. The juxtaposition of the proportions made for an interesting but winning look that he completed with a mint dress shirt and black bowtie.

15. Janelle James

Image
Image Credit
Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images
Image Alt
Janelle James attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

"Abbott Elementary" actress Janelle James stood out on the red carpet in a gorgeous orange LaQuan Smith caftan-like dress. She completed her look with gold jewelry and a bold red lip. Kudos to James and her team for selecting a dress by a Black designer!

16. Kevin Hart

Image
Image Credit
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Image Alt
(L-R) Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Kevin Hart hit the carpet with his wife, Eniko, wearing a beautiful brown brocade slim suit with a white dress shirt underneath. He completed the memorable look with a gold tie bar and patent leather shoes.

17. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Image
Image Credit
John Shearer/WireImage
Image Alt
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned in a custom brown strapless dress by Harbison Studio with a black trimmed bodice, cinched waist, pocketed skirt, and a full train. She accessorized with minimal jewelry and a braided crown hairstyle that showed off her regal beauty.

18. Ryan Coogler

Image
Image Credit
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Image Alt
(L-R) Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Sinners director Ryan Coogler hit the red carpet with his wife, Zinzi, in a three-piece black suit by avant-garde designer Thom Browne. He accessorized his standout look with white and black brogues and a diamond brooch.

19. Skylar Diggins

Image
Image Credit
Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Skylar Diggins attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

WNBA superstar Skylar Diggins knows a thing or two about fashion. For her Golden Globes debut, the Seattle Storm veteran wore a sequined black one-shouldered gown with a vibrant blue train. She completed her classic look with sapphire earrings and matching nail polish.

20. Tramell Tillman

Image
Image Credit
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Image Alt
Tramell Tillman attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Actor Tramell Tillman hit the red carpet in a midnight blue velvet suit jacket, black dress shirt, bow tie, and relaxed black trousers. To complete his winning look, he added a diamond brooch, a platinum watch, and two rings.

21. Jayme Lawson

Image
Image Credit
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Image Alt
Jayme Lawson attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Sinners actress Jayme Lawson shimmered on the red carpet like a pro in a silver Giuseppe Di Morabito dress, paired with a Jacob & Co. necklace and shoes by Betzábe. The look delivered a sleek, high-glam moment that perfectly balanced modern edge with old-Hollywood elegance.

22. Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds

Image
Image Credit
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Image Alt
Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Music icon Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds never sticks to traditional menswear suiting looks, and that's one of the reasons why we love him. For this edition of the Golden Globes, he wore a Balmain rhinestone-embellished diamond-pattern blazer with a black t-shirt underneath and heeled patent leather boots.

23. Skye P. Marshall

Image
Image Credit
Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Image Alt
Skye P. Marshall attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Actress Skye P. Marshall looked gorgeous in a champagne-colored Lever Couture tulle dress with exaggerated shoulders and hips. She kept her jewelry to a minimum, opting for two small gold rings and diamond stud earrings.

24. Queen Latifah

Image
Image Credit
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Image Alt
Queen Latifah attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Presenter Queen Latifah looked gorgeous in a high-neck, flowy green dress with cape-like sleeves. She kept the jewelry to a minimum with gold chandelier earrings and donned a middle part silk press for her first red carpet of 2026!

25. Wunmi Mosaku

Image
Image Credit
Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images
Image Alt
Wunmi Mosaku at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image Size
portrait-medium
Image Position
top

Actress Wunmi Mosaku hit the red carpet in a custom yellow column dress with a neck cape by designer Matthew Reisman. She completed her winning look with diamond earrings and the greatest gift one could announce: a pregnancy reveal. Making the moment even more special.

From legacy icons to breakout stars, the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet was a celebration of fearless fashion and cultural expression. These looks didn’t just impress; they told stories, honored heritage, and pushed style forward. Stay tapped in with REVOLT for more moments that move the culture.