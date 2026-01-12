Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals - BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026



Colman Domingo, Teyana Taylor, Olandria Carthen, Lori Harvey, and Scott Evans attend.

Teyana Taylor, Colman Domingo, and Lori Harvey brought high-fashion energy to the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

Newcomers like Chase Infiniti and Miles Caton made memorable style debuts that signaled fresh creative voices.

Designers such as Schiaparelli, Christian Siriano, and LaQuan Smith showcased fashion that blended heritage with innovation. The 83rd Annual Golden Globes took place on Jan. 11, 2026, honoring the best performances in film and television of 2025, with a new “Best Podcast” category added. Before the 2026 Golden Globes awards were handed out and the celebrations commenced, the biggest and brightest stars walked the famed red carpet in their best fashion statements. From sleek custom suits to show-stopping gowns in diamonds galore, our best-dressed list includes favorites like Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan, and Colman Domingo, alongside newcomers like Olandria Carthen and Chase Infiniti, who earned their spots. In no particular order, check out our full list below! 1. Teyana Taylor Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison/WireImage Image Alt Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor stunned on the red carpet in a custom black Schiaparelli dress with diamond detailing placed at her lower back. We were all waiting for her look, and she absolutely delivered! 2. Colman Domingo Image Image Credit Monica Schipper/Getty Images Image Alt Colman Domingo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top Colman Domingo is no stranger to any best-dressed list, and in true fashion, he delivered another winning look. He wore a sleek custom Valentino suit that could only be upstaged by a lapel full of cascading Boucheron jewels. Diamonds are clearly everyone’s best friend! 3. Olandria Carthen Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison/WireImage Image Alt Olandria Carthen attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top Olandria Carthen continues her red-carpet dominance on one of her first major red carpet runs of 2026. She wore a custom emerald green gown by Christian Siriano that cut quite the statuesque award figure, completing her look with a diamond necklace. 4. Michael B. Jordan Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Image Alt Michael B. Jordan attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top We loved Michael B. Jordan's choice of color play for the red carpet. The Sinners actor eschewed tradition, wearing a custom brown Prada suit with a yellow dress shirt and a black tie underneath. He completed his winning look with a pair of brown tinted sunglasses. 5. Ayo Edebiri Image Image Credit John Shearer/WireImage Image Alt Ayo Edebiri attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top Ayo Edebiri went the old Hollywood route with her classic Chanel gown with bow sleeves. "The Bear" actress looked timeless and regal. 6. Marlon Wayans Image Image Credit Amy Sussman/Getty Images Image Alt Marlon Wayans attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top Marlon Wayans hit the red carpet in a fitted midnight blue suit with crystal details, slim black pants, and a matching midnight blue bowtie. He completed his look with patent leather shoes and diamond and silver jewelry. 7. Lori Harvey

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman/Getty Images Image Alt Lori Harvey attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top Fashion darling Lori Harvey brought the sexy to the Golden Globes red carpet in a vintage Roberto Cavalli FW 2002 leather paneled dress with a deep cut-out in the back. She wore minimal jewelry, pulling her hair back into a bun that let her face card do all the work! 8. Snoop Dogg

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison/WireImage Image Alt Snoop Dogg attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top Rap legend Snoop Dogg hit the red carpet in a custom double-breasted satin suit with red paneling on the jacket and piping down the pants. The iconic rapper and presenter of the night completed his look with blacked-out sunglasses and patent leather shoes. 9. Tessa Thompson Image Image Credit Monica Schipper/Getty Images Image Alt Tessa Thompson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top Tessa Thompson wore a glamorous strapless gold Balenciaga gown that she said was an homage to her film character Hedda. She kept her jewelry to a minimum, opting for a bracelet and a few rings. 10. Miles Caton Image Image Credit Monica Schipper/Getty Images Image Alt Miles Caton attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top Breakout Sinners star Miles Caton made his Golden Globes red carpet debut in a memorable brown Amiri pinstripe double-breasted suit. He accessorized with a cream dress shirt, a matching cream tie, and brown loafers with gold detailing. It was a great addition to the beginning of his Hollywood fashion run. 11. Chase Infiniti Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Image Alt Chase Infiniti attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top One Battle After Another nominee Chase Infiniti hit the red carpet in a shimmering custom strapless Louis Vuitton look fit for a princess. The crystal-embellished peplum top and velvet black skirt hit all the right notes with the young actress as she glided through the night! 12. Scott Evans Image Image Credit Amy Sussman/Getty Images Image Alt Scott Evans attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top “House Guest” host Scott Evans hit the red carpet in an updated fashion-forward take on menswear suiting. He wore a white silk V-neck shirt with a long train underneath a black suit that he accessorized with gold jewelry and black patent-leather boots. The risk paid off greatly! 13. Jennifer Lopez Image Image Credit Monica Schipper/Getty Images Image Alt Jennifer Lopez attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top Red carpet diva Jennifer Lopez wore an archival Jean-Louis Scherrer baroque sheer dress with a tulle finish that looked like second skin. Decades into her red carpet career, she continues to deliver winning red carpet looks. 14. Damson Idris Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Image Alt Damson Idris attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top Damson Idris looked every bit the leading man in his custom Prada double-breasted suit jacket with wide shoulders and slim pants. The juxtaposition of the proportions made for an interesting but winning look that he completed with a mint dress shirt and black bowtie. 15. Janelle James