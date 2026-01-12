Colman Domingo, Teyana Taylor, Olandria Carthen, Lori Harvey, and Scott Evans attend.
Key Takeaways
- Teyana Taylor, Colman Domingo, and Lori Harvey brought high-fashion energy to the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.
- Newcomers like Chase Infiniti and Miles Caton made memorable style debuts that signaled fresh creative voices.
- Designers such as Schiaparelli, Christian Siriano, and LaQuan Smith showcased fashion that blended heritage with innovation.
The 83rd Annual Golden Globes took place on Jan. 11, 2026, honoring the best performances in film and television of 2025, with a new “Best Podcast” category added.
Before the 2026 Golden Globes awards were handed out and the celebrations commenced, the biggest and brightest stars walked the famed red carpet in their best fashion statements. From sleek custom suits to show-stopping gowns in diamonds galore, our best-dressed list includes favorites like Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan, and Colman Domingo, alongside newcomers like Olandria Carthen and Chase Infiniti, who earned their spots. In no particular order, check out our full list below!
1. Teyana Taylor
Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor stunned on the red carpet in a custom black Schiaparelli dress with diamond detailing placed at her lower back. We were all waiting for her look, and she absolutely delivered!
2. Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo is no stranger to any best-dressed list, and in true fashion, he delivered another winning look. He wore a sleek custom Valentino suit that could only be upstaged by a lapel full of cascading Boucheron jewels. Diamonds are clearly everyone’s best friend!
3. Olandria Carthen
Olandria Carthen continues her red-carpet dominance on one of her first major red carpet runs of 2026. She wore a custom emerald green gown by Christian Siriano that cut quite the statuesque award figure, completing her look with a diamond necklace.
4. Michael B. Jordan
We loved Michael B. Jordan's choice of color play for the red carpet. The Sinners actor eschewed tradition, wearing a custom brown Prada suit with a yellow dress shirt and a black tie underneath. He completed his winning look with a pair of brown tinted sunglasses.
5. Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri went the old Hollywood route with her classic Chanel gown with bow sleeves. "The Bear" actress looked timeless and regal.
6. Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans hit the red carpet in a fitted midnight blue suit with crystal details, slim black pants, and a matching midnight blue bowtie. He completed his look with patent leather shoes and diamond and silver jewelry.
7. Lori Harvey
Fashion darling Lori Harvey brought the sexy to the Golden Globes red carpet in a vintage Roberto Cavalli FW 2002 leather paneled dress with a deep cut-out in the back. She wore minimal jewelry, pulling her hair back into a bun that let her face card do all the work!
8. Snoop Dogg
Rap legend Snoop Dogg hit the red carpet in a custom double-breasted satin suit with red paneling on the jacket and piping down the pants. The iconic rapper and presenter of the night completed his look with blacked-out sunglasses and patent leather shoes.
9. Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson wore a glamorous strapless gold Balenciaga gown that she said was an homage to her film character Hedda. She kept her jewelry to a minimum, opting for a bracelet and a few rings.
10. Miles Caton
Breakout Sinners star Miles Caton made his Golden Globes red carpet debut in a memorable brown Amiri pinstripe double-breasted suit. He accessorized with a cream dress shirt, a matching cream tie, and brown loafers with gold detailing. It was a great addition to the beginning of his Hollywood fashion run.
11. Chase Infiniti
One Battle After Another nominee Chase Infiniti hit the red carpet in a shimmering custom strapless Louis Vuitton look fit for a princess. The crystal-embellished peplum top and velvet black skirt hit all the right notes with the young actress as she glided through the night!
12. Scott Evans
“House Guest” host Scott Evans hit the red carpet in an updated fashion-forward take on menswear suiting. He wore a white silk V-neck shirt with a long train underneath a black suit that he accessorized with gold jewelry and black patent-leather boots. The risk paid off greatly!
13. Jennifer Lopez
Red carpet diva Jennifer Lopez wore an archival Jean-Louis Scherrer baroque sheer dress with a tulle finish that looked like second skin. Decades into her red carpet career, she continues to deliver winning red carpet looks.
14. Damson Idris
Damson Idris looked every bit the leading man in his custom Prada double-breasted suit jacket with wide shoulders and slim pants. The juxtaposition of the proportions made for an interesting but winning look that he completed with a mint dress shirt and black bowtie.
15. Janelle James
"Abbott Elementary" actress Janelle James stood out on the red carpet in a gorgeous orange LaQuan Smith caftan-like dress. She completed her look with gold jewelry and a bold red lip. Kudos to James and her team for selecting a dress by a Black designer!
16. Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart hit the carpet with his wife, Eniko, wearing a beautiful brown brocade slim suit with a white dress shirt underneath. He completed the memorable look with a gold tie bar and patent leather shoes.
17. Sheryl Lee Ralph
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned in a custom brown strapless dress by Harbison Studio with a black trimmed bodice, cinched waist, pocketed skirt, and a full train. She accessorized with minimal jewelry and a braided crown hairstyle that showed off her regal beauty.
18. Ryan Coogler
Sinners director Ryan Coogler hit the red carpet with his wife, Zinzi, in a three-piece black suit by avant-garde designer Thom Browne. He accessorized his standout look with white and black brogues and a diamond brooch.
19. Skylar Diggins
WNBA superstar Skylar Diggins knows a thing or two about fashion. For her Golden Globes debut, the Seattle Storm veteran wore a sequined black one-shouldered gown with a vibrant blue train. She completed her classic look with sapphire earrings and matching nail polish.
20. Tramell Tillman
Actor Tramell Tillman hit the red carpet in a midnight blue velvet suit jacket, black dress shirt, bow tie, and relaxed black trousers. To complete his winning look, he added a diamond brooch, a platinum watch, and two rings.
21. Jayme Lawson
Sinners actress Jayme Lawson shimmered on the red carpet like a pro in a silver Giuseppe Di Morabito dress, paired with a Jacob & Co. necklace and shoes by Betzábe. The look delivered a sleek, high-glam moment that perfectly balanced modern edge with old-Hollywood elegance.
22. Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds
Music icon Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds never sticks to traditional menswear suiting looks, and that's one of the reasons why we love him. For this edition of the Golden Globes, he wore a Balmain rhinestone-embellished diamond-pattern blazer with a black t-shirt underneath and heeled patent leather boots.
23. Skye P. Marshall
Actress Skye P. Marshall looked gorgeous in a champagne-colored Lever Couture tulle dress with exaggerated shoulders and hips. She kept her jewelry to a minimum, opting for two small gold rings and diamond stud earrings.
24. Queen Latifah
Presenter Queen Latifah looked gorgeous in a high-neck, flowy green dress with cape-like sleeves. She kept the jewelry to a minimum with gold chandelier earrings and donned a middle part silk press for her first red carpet of 2026!
25. Wunmi Mosaku
Actress Wunmi Mosaku hit the red carpet in a custom yellow column dress with a neck cape by designer Matthew Reisman. She completed her winning look with diamond earrings and the greatest gift one could announce: a pregnancy reveal. Making the moment even more special.
From legacy icons to breakout stars, the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet was a celebration of fearless fashion and cultural expression. These looks didn’t just impress; they told stories, honored heritage, and pushed style forward. Stay tapped in with REVOLT for more moments that move the culture.