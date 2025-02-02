Image Image Credit Robyn Beck/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Babyface Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Feb. 3), The Associated Press issued a public apology to Babyface following a viral blunder at the 2025 Grammy Awards. While on the red carpet, one of the publication’s reporters abruptly cut off an interview with the “Whip Appeal” icon to speak with rising star Chappell Roan. “We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview,” the AP wrote on social media. “We have apologized to him through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream.”

During AP’s broadcast, reporters Leslie Ambriz and Krysta Fauria introduced the icon as a “legend” before chatting with him about the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the blending of music genres and more. Things turned awkward when, while Babyface was still speaking, Fauria suddenly called out to Roan in an attempt to grab her attention. Realizing the shift in focus, he graciously stepped aside. “I’m so sorry,” Ambriz said as he returned the microphone. Roan appeared unaware of what had taken place.

Fans and peers alike hopped on Twitter after witnessing the situation. “Thirteen-time Grammy Award-winning Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds? Am I seeing this correctly?” R&B veteran Dionne Warwick asked her followers before posting the definition of “decorum” in a subsequent tweet.

Near the end of AP’s red carpet coverage, Fauria took responsibility for the misstep. “I wanted to say that I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier,” she acknowledged. “Chappell Roan had come up, and there was a lot of commotion as there is on these carpets. But I’m a big Babyface fan, as are we all. And so, I just wanted to say that I really apologize.”

Despite the moment, Babyface remained upbeat about the entire evening. “The best part of the night was reconnecting with old friends, meeting new artists and feeling all the love in the room,” he shared in a statement to USA Today via his representative, Ernest Dukes. “That’s what I’ll remember. That’s what it’s really about. Music is bigger than any one moment. Much love to everyone who won and everyone out here making great music.”