Image Image Credit Pool/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jennifer Lopez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Some people still talk about Jennifer Lopez like she only lived in shiny pop hooks and rom-com soundtracks. Cool story, but the records say something else. From the jump, J. Lo built a lane where radio-ready melodies met New York drums, rap features, and that slick R&B bounce that dominated the turn of the millennium.

This list isn’t about the crossover club smashes or the “let’s chase a trend” moments. It’s about the cuts where she leaned into her Bronx DNA. These are the ones powered by hard drums, streetwise guest verses, and choruses made to ride shotgun with your windows down.

A lot of it comes down to timing and taste. She treated remixes like main events, pulled rappers into the center of the record (not just the outro), and picked beats that let her sing tough, not just pretty.

So yes, this is for the haters. These 17 picks show how she moved with heavyweight collaborators, kept the energy even when the sound shifted, and still pops up in today’s rap-adjacent conversations with the right feature at the right time. Press play and argue with the speakers.

1. I’m Glad

This was J.Lo in grown-woman R&B mode with warm vocals, slow-burn tension, and a hook that sat in your chest. The video got just as much conversation, but the song itself quietly held its own, peaking at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2. Jenny From The Block (Track Masters Remix) (feat. Jadakiss & Styles P)

The Bronx stamp felt real on this Top 3 Hot 100 hit, not cosplay. Yonkers’ own Jadakiss and Styles P pulled up with that early-2000s street-poise, and J.Lo stayed locked in on the message: Fame didn’t delete the hometown.

3. Dinero (feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B)

This one played like a victory lap with a wink. Cardi’s presence gave it extra spice, and Khaled did what he does: Loud energy, big branding. “Dinero” still cracked the Hot 100, peaking at No. 80, and hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart.

4. Feelin’ So Good (feat. Big Pun & Fat Joe)

Early J.Lo, heavy New York. Big Pun and Fat Joe brought that classic uptown edge, and the record felt like it came from a time when radio loved a real rap feature. It peaked at No. 51 on the Hot 100, but the cultural placement was bigger than the number.

5. Can’t Get Enough (feat. Latto)

This is modern J.Lo tapping in with Latto for a remix that added some snap and talk-your-talk attitude. It didn’t come in as a Hot 100 moment, but it did show up on Billboard airplay charts (including Pop Airplay) and even landed on U.K. Singles Sales.

6. I’m Real (Murder Remix) (feat. Ja Rule)

If someone tried to erase J.Lo’s rap-and-R&B era, start here. This “Murder Remix” flipped the whole feel into a radio monster, and Ja Rule’s chemistry with her became a real storyline. Hot 100 peak: No. 1 (and it ranked high on Billboard’s year-end list for 2001).

7. Love Don’t Cost A Thing

This was the cleanest example of J.Lo turning a big hook into a life motto. It was bright, it was confident, and it still sat comfortably next to early-2000s R&B staples. It’s Hot 100 peak was No. 3, plus it went all the way to No. 1 on the U.K. Singles Chart.

8. Worry No More (feat. Rick Ross)

A deep cut with bite. Ross showed up as the luxury alarm bell, and J.Lo leaned into the idea of protection and stability like she was done negotiating. It lived on A.K.A., where it was considered to be the album’s hardest Hip Hop moment.

9. If You Had My Love

A debut single that didn't act like a debut single. It was polished, but the groove was straight R&B-pop radio from that late-’90s sweet spot. Also: It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for five weeks.

10. Hold You Down (feat. Fat Joe)

This is what it sounded like when two Bronx favorites linked with real comfort. It was mellow, loyal, and built for late-night drives. The hook did the emotional work, and Joe’s verse kept it grounded.

11. I Luh Ya Papi (feat. French Montana)

Flirty, playful, and not afraid to be a little loud. French Montana fit naturally here because the record moved like New York party rap, just cleaned up for a J.Lo single.

12. I’m Gonna Be Alright (Track Masters Remix) (feat. Nas or 50 Cent)

This stands a fun piece of music history. The Track Masters remix existed with 50 Cent first, but Nas jumped on the radio version, and the switch turned into real conversation. Either way, the track was pure Hip Hop and R&B fusion.

13. All I Have (feat. LL Cool J)

Winter-coat music. LL Cool J slid in with that calm confidence, and the whole record felt like grown folks trying to love each other correctly. As expected, this one scored a No. 1 placement on the Billboard Hot 100.

14. Do It Well (Remix) (feat. Ludacris)

Even if you know the original, the Luda factor made it hit different with more punch, more swagger, more “turn it up again.” The track itself reached No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100, which made sense because it moved like a sprint.

15. Ain’t It Funny (Murder Remix) (feat. Ja Rule & Caddillac Tah)

This wasn’t just a remix; it was a takeover. The “Murder” version turned the song into a tougher, sharper radio weapon, with Ja Rule and Caddillac Tah adding that crew energy. It topped the Hot 100 and won a Teen Choice R&B/Hip Hop Track trophy.

16. Get Right

Horns on horns, Rich Harrison in his bag, and J.Lo talking slick like the party’s already in motion. It was labeled as dance-R&B, but the groove hit with the same muscle as her Hip Hop-leaning singles. Hot 100 peak: No. 12, and it also went No. 1 in the U.K.

17. I’m Into You (feat. Lil Wayne)

This one was breezier and more tropical, but Wayne’s feature kept it anchored in rap-pop territory. It’s the kind of record that played at cookouts and pools without trying too hard.