Key Takeaways

Our hearts and souls yearn for connection — it's one of the ways we learn and experience life most deeply. Love is forever evolving, and in 2025, we saw couples from the world of Hip Hop, sports, and entertainment step into the spotlight and revel in its essence!

So, whether it was a fresh start or a long-rumored romance finally confirmed, these hard-launched celebrity couples made love feel loud, proud, and unforgettable — some progressed faster than others, but either way, there wasn’t a dull moment or a shortage of wins for any of them!

From surprise pop-outs to low-key engagements, these culturally influential pairings gave fans plenty to talk about. In no particular order, check out some of the best relationship launches of 2025 below.

1. Venus Williams & Andrea Preti

Tennis legend Venus Williams and actor/model Andrea Preti first met in 2024 during Milan Fashion Week and quickly connected, spawning dating rumors shortly after. They kept their relationship private until she referenced him in July 2025 during an interview at the DC Open, where she thanked her fiancé after a history-making win. A few months later, in December, they were married in Palm Beach, Florida, complete with a glittering Vogue feature.

2. Porsha Williams & Patrice "Sway" McKinney

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star seemingly first hinted at her romance with Patrice "Sway" McKinney in October 2025. Speaking about her dating life on a CultureCon panel, she said “I’ve narrowed it down to two — he’s nice, and she is nice.” By the end of November, she hard-launched McKinney with a happy birthday post on Instagram.

3. Coi Leray & Justin Laboy

Lover girl Coi Leray and Justin Laboy confirmed their relationship after months of speculation. While they didn’t reveal exactly when things became romantic, she did say he was “almost pretty” when she appeared on his podcast, “#RESPECTFULLY THE JUSTIN LABOY SHOW,” where he also joked about making a move on her. They’ve continued to keep details about their bond limited, letting NBA courtside moments and “baecation” clips speak for themselves.

4. Jussie Smollett & Jabari Redd

Another long-rumored couple that kept things under wraps until they were ready, Jussie Smollett and Jabari Redd made their relationship official to the world in 2025. They worked together for the film The Lost Holiday, which Smollett also directed, and during which their bond was likely already romantic. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the “Empire” star wrote, “I’ll be spending my birthday with my Fiancé… He said YES,” with a ring emoji.

It was encouraging to see Smollett bouncing back and rebuilding professionally, while the two thrive creatively and personally. Falling forward looks good on them.

5. A'ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo

The sports world couldn’t be any happier for A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo. The pair confirmed their romance through many sweet moments throughout the year. The two have been embraced as basketball royalty, with a future that fans are excited to watch unfold!

6. GloRilla & Brandon Ingram

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram made their hard launch in the fall, but continue to keep details of their relationship relatively private. Either way, we see the joy. B.I. dropped an Instagram birthday carousel post including the two in all their natural glory, captioned, “A lot of s**t done changed.” Big Glo echoed that energy during a performance of “TGIF,” where she playfully flipped her own lyrics to shout him out.

7. Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell

We’ve got another iconic music and NBA crossover. These two give sweetheart energy in every room they walk into. Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell were among the most private couples of the year, with speculation suggesting they met several years ago and quietly dated before confirming their relationship in 2025. By that summer, Mitchell had officially popped the big question to Jones. Issa fiancée! They’re definitely pulling up with that peaceful and God-centered energy like The Wilsons.

8. Kehlani & kwn

There’s a running joke that American girlies are taking all the British talent, and Kehlani and kwn only add fuel to that conversation. Their connection reflects raw creative intensity, emotional openness, and a deep commitment to authenticity across art, sensuality, and personal expression. There’s no doubt their relationship features a whole lot of fun and romance.

9. Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre are artists through and through, bringing an editorial sensibility to their relationship that immediately captured attention. Their romance emerged during a transitional period for the “Spike Tee” director, marking a bold and confident new chapter for both. Individually, they command presence. Together, they light up every room.

10. Olandria Carthen & Nic Vansteenberghe

Nicolandria was impossible to miss in 2025, even if you wanted to. Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe became one of the most talked-about couples of the year, from being “shipped” early on “Love Island USA” to real-world debates over the authenticity and longevity of their relationship. The couple dominated both social media and IRL pop-culture airwaves. They even closed the year with a winter wonderland Glamour spread. It’s a modern fairytale lived out in real time!

11. Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs both built highly visible and successful careers long before finding each other. While professionally they have been heavily publicized, so has their romantic life. No matter what, they refused to let rumors, allegations, or past relationship publicity dilute their budding love. As they’ve shared their relationship with the world, they’ve done nothing but consistently speak highly of one another, emphasizing growth, faith, and forward motion. Their year culminated in the arrival of their baby boy in November, marking one of the most joyful chapters of their relationship.

12. Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson weren’t the pairing many expected in 2025, but their relationship unfolded with openness, joy, and intention. When it comes to public scrutiny, Hot Girl Meg suffers the same, if not more, than her peers, but regardless, Meg hard launched her bae all summer. From popping out at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala with red-carpet energy to showcasing his favorite home-cooked dishes she whips up — these two steal the show for embracing loving out loud and enjoying each other's kindheartedness fully!

From red carpet reveals to surprise proposals, these celebrity couples didn’t just go public — they made 2025 a year of bold, culture-shaping love. Whether they’re dominating the charts, the court, or the timeline, these pairings remind us that when love hits, it hits loud. Here’s to more iconic moments in the year ahead.