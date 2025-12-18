Image Image Credit Charles Sykes / Bravo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 22136 -- Pictured: (l-r) Olandria Carthen, Nic Vansteenberghe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe are closing out the year with a festive bang as the December cover stars of Glamour. For their first joint magazine appearance, the fan-favorite “Love Island USA” couple leaned fully into the holiday spirit — cozy sweaters, intimate poses and the kind of chemistry their followers clocked from day one on the show.

The cover itself is already going viral: Nic and Olandria face-to-face in matching holiday knits, serving soft connection and winter romance. The Bama Barbie keeps it classic with bone-straight, middle-part black hair, while Nic mirrors her energy in understated, festive tones. Throughout the shoot, the pair switches between playful moments, snuggled-up portraits and cinematic solo shots. If you haven’t seen the spread yet, take a look at the photos below. The styling, lighting and overall vibe make it one of their strongest fashion moments yet.

What Nic and Olandria’s lives looked like before “Love Island USA”

The cover story peels back how quickly life changed for both of them. Before Fiji, they were both in wildly different places. Olandria was still in Houston working a corporate job and thinking, “I should not be selling elevators,” later adding, “Me, being single for five years, I was like, ‘Well, the dating pool in Houston f**king sucks. Let me try my luck.’”

Nic, on the other hand, was modeling in Japan and admitted he had “no future plan, just going with the flow.” His reason for signing onto “Love Island USA” was simple: “I just went on the show to have a good time. I did. I had a great time. And now everything that came from it is so beautiful and amazing.” Those opportunities now include DJ dreams coming to life: “All of the goals that I had for being a DJ and starting on YouTube, it’s been propelled because of the success of the show.”

Olandria breaks down the pressure that came with sudden fame and the flood of brand emails: “Every time I would get a ding from Gmail, I would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need a manager.’” After interviewing several agencies, she says, “I think my team now is a powerhouse.”

Fans who watched them come in second place on the reality dating competition already know Nicolandria is one of the few couples still going strong outside the villa. Since then, Olandria has stepped deeper into fashion, red carpets and It-girl moments, while Nic has been stacking DJ sets and live appearances. With a new Glamour cover, more bookings on the way and a growing fanbase, their post-villa glow-up is just getting started — and the photos from this holiday shoot prove it. Below are some behind-the-scenes clips.