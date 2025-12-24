Image Image Credit James Devaney / CBS / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / MG25 / Contributor via Getty Images, and Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt CBS presents MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!, a new two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey. Gucci mane performs during Gucci Mane The Road To 1017 Featuring The Atlanta Pops Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mary J. Blige attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Babyface attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

These projects showcase how different artists have shaped holiday music through original songs and reimagined classics.

Mariah Carey’s chart-topping hits and Gucci Mane’s festive mixtapes show the genre’s range and influence.

The list includes gospel, pop, and rap, offering a diverse soundtrack for every kind of holiday celebration.

Holiday albums have always been a big part of Black music. They bring together family memories, familiar riffs, and the voices we grew up hearing in the background while somebody cooked, wrapped gifts, or cleaned the house before company came over. Every year, most of these releases climb right back into rotation because they feel like home. Some artists flipped classic songs, others dropped originals that stuck, and a few turned their holiday eras into full cultural moments.

From Mariah Carey’s undeniable holiday reign to Destiny’s Child’s R&B grooves, Whitney Houston’s timeless vocals, and the Jackson 5’s childhood magic, the season wouldn’t sound the same without them. Here are 23 artists (including Jeremih and Chance the Rapper’s collab album) who dropped Christmas projects that continue to shape how we soundtrack December.

1. Mariah Carey - Merry Christmas

Mariah Carey set a new standard for holiday music with a mix of gospel, pop, soul, and R&B that feels permanent at this point. Her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” grew into a modern classic, but the full album holds its own with both originals and reimagined carols. It’s the project that earned her the unofficial title of Queen of Christmas, cementing her place on this list.

2. Destiny’s Child - 8 Days of Christmas

Destiny’s Child gave the holidays an R&B twist with originals and refreshed versions of familiar songs. The title track, and its nostalgic video, still returns to rotation every season.

3. Whitney Houston - One Wish / The Holiday Album

Whitney Houston brought elegance and warmth to her holiday project. “Who Would Imagine a King,” also featured on The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack, remains one of her most beloved performances, and her daughter, Bobbi Kristina’s, contribution on “Little Drummer Boy” adds an emotional layer.

4. The Jackson 5 - Christmas Album

Hearing a young Michael Jackson lead holiday songs is part of what makes this album timeless. Their versions of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” are still widely played, and tracks like “Give Love on Christmas Day” show why it remains one of the most recognizable Christmas albums ever created.

5. Brandy - Christmas With Brandy

Brandy brought her signature vocal stacks and soulful arrangements to her first holiday album. With a mix of originals and classic covers, she delivered a warm, modern take on Christmas music. Her duet with her daughter Sy’Rai on “Christmas Gift” instantly became a standout, giving fans a heartfelt moment between the two.

6. Mary J. Blige - A Mary Christmas

Mary J. Blige teamed up with legendary producer David Foster for a polished holiday project that blends soulful delivery with orchestral touches. Guest appearances from The Clark Sisters, Jessie J, Marc Anthony, and others round out the album, but Mary’s voice remains the anchor.

7. Toni Braxton – Snowflakes

Toni Braxton brings a relaxed R&B approach to her holiday album, centering her signature tone across original songs and refreshed classics. Babyface contributes as a producer and songwriter, and the project also includes a collaboration with Shaggy.

8. Alicia Keys - Santa Baby

Alicia Keys stepped into her independent era with a holiday album that leans into piano-led arrangements and original songwriting. With a mix of new compositions and reworked classics, the project pulls from soul, R&B, jazz, and gospel influences, all shaped by her production style.

9. Babyface - Christmas with Babyface

Christmas with Babyface features 10 tracks — a collection of classic Christmas covers and one original, “You Were There,” also included on the Simon Birch soundtrack. The album pairs Babyface’s smooth vocals with warm, understated R&B arrangements.

10. Justin Bieber - Under the Mistletoe

Justin Bieber combined pop and R&B for his holiday album, bringing in features from Mariah Carey, Usher, Boyz II Men, Busta Rhymes, and others. “Mistletoe” became the breakout, but the full tracklist mixes originals and classic covers in a way that still resonates with fans every winter.

11. Fantasia - Christmas After Midnight

Fantasia brought blues, jazz, gospel, and soul into one of the most distinctive modern holiday albums. Her powerful delivery gives each song its own moment, and the CeeLo Green feature adds another layer of personality to the project.

12. Kirk Franklin & The Family – Christmas

Kirk Franklin gave the holidays a choir-driven soundtrack with originals and classics shaped by his gospel vision in collaboration with The Family Choir. “Now Behold the Lamb” became one of the most cherished songs from the project, and the album remains a staple in many Black households during the season.

13. Yolanda Adams - Christmas with Yolanda Adams

Yolanda Adams’ Christmas with Yolanda Adams marked her first holiday release and showed why she’s known as the Queen of Contemporary Gospel. The album features her take on classics like “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” and “O Holy Night,” along with originals such as “Born This Day.” It reached listeners well beyond the gospel space and helped make holiday projects from gospel artists more commercially visible. With her gospel-soul approach anchoring each track, the album stands as a key entry in her catalog and a seasonal favorite for many.

14. Ashanti - A Wonderful Christmas with Ashanti and Ashanti’s Christmas

Ashanti has released two holiday projects, each showcasing her soft R&B tone on a mix of originals and classic covers. A Wonderful Christmas with Ashanti began as a five-song EP tied to her Lifetime movie Christmas in the City before expanding into a full album with additional tracks and even family contributions on songs like “White Christmas.” She also released Ashanti’s Christmas, a separate holiday album featuring original songs co-written by Ashanti and refreshed versions of well-known standards.

15. Jennifer Hudson - The Gift of Love

Jennifer Hudson’s The Gift of Love blends original songs with classic Christmas covers, including collaborations with The Joy and Common. The project highlights her powerhouse range and marks her first holiday album. It also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

16. Bryson Tiller - A Different Christmas

Bryson Tiller created A Different Christmas for his fans who navigate the holidays solo. The features from Justin Bieber, Kiana Ledé, Tayla Parx, Poo Bear, and his daughter, Halo, add texture while keeping the project personal and family-centered.

17. Jordin Sparks - Cider & Hennessy

Jordin Sparks’ first Christmas album, Cider & Hennessy, leans into grown R&B, mixing smooth vocals with songs about romance, celebration, and holiday vibes.

18. Tamar Braxton - Winter Loversland

Tamar Braxton reimagines holiday favorites with her strong vocals and big harmonies. The album includes both classics and a few originals, plus a playful duet with her sister Trina Braxton on “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late).”

19. Victoria Monét - A Jaguar Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements and A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements

Victoria Monét took a creative route by turning highlights from her Jaguar era into holiday-ready orchestral versions. Both A Jaguar Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements and A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements pull together R&B, jazz, and soulful elements that gives her existing songs a festive twist and offer fans a fresh way to experience her sound each holiday season.

20. Chance the Rapper & Jeremih - Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih linked up to create a Chicago-rooted holiday mixtape. With features from Noname, King Louie, Hannibal Buress, and others across its various versions, the project mixes heartfelt moments, humor, and hometown pride. The duo later revisited and expanded it, giving fans new songs and updated arrangements.

21. Gucci Mane - East Atlanta Santa trilogy

Gucci Mane turned Christmas into a full trap universe with his East Atlanta Santa trilogy. The series began with the original East Atlanta Santa mixtape and grew into two follow-ups — The Return of East Atlanta Santa and East Atlanta Santa 3 — each one expanding his “trap Santa” persona. Across the trilogy, he blended festive themes with his signature sound and tapped collaborators like Drake, Bryson Tiller, Quavo, Travis Scott, and more.

22. Jim Jones - A Dipset X-Mas

Jim Jones delivered a Harlem holiday classic with a full Dipset attitude on this project. A Dipset X-Mas includes contributions from Max B, Birdman, T.I., and Jermaine Dupri.