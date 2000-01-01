mFc5jYiI

Ashanti has long been the epitome of body goals, timeless talent, and undeniable star power, and now she’s embracing a brand-new chapter as a mother and as an artist still making history. From cementing Murder Inc. as one of the most dominant labels of the early 2000s to delivering classics like “Foolish,” “Baby,” and “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby),” Ashanti’s impact on R&B is legendary. Her pen game, melodies, and signature harmonies helped shape an era, and decades later, her music still ignites a crowd like she just debuted yesterday.

If that isn’t enough, she also spun the block on love, rekindling her romance with Nelly and proving that — just like her music — some things are meant to last forever.

Fast forward to Ashanti stepping into uncharted territory with her film No Address, where she took on the role of Violet, a homeless woman navigating the harsh realities of survival. Inspired by true events, the film is a powerful exploration of hope, humanity, and resilience, shining a light on the fact that homelessness can happen to anyone. It’s a bold, transformative role that further demonstrates this fact: Ashanti isn’t just a singer — she’s a storyteller in every sense.

With an iconic career, an evolving legacy, and an unwavering ability to reinvent herself, Ashanti continues to show the world why she’s THAT girl. Check out her exclusive interview with award-winning journalist Ty Cole!

You’ve been a force in the music industry for over 20 years. Looking back, how do you think the industry has changed — and how have you been able to stay ahead of the curve while still staying true to yourself?

I think it's just really important to have humility, to have integrity, you know, stay true to who you are, do what you love, and not allow people to put you in a box – try things out. I think it's really important to continue to evolve and be creative and dip your hands in different hats. I think that's really important.

Your role in No Address challenged you as an actress as you portrayed a woman in desperate circumstances. Were there any statistics or information about homelessness that the film taught you?

I didn't know that it affected so many children and women resulting from domestic abuse. I knew it was there, but the numbers are, like, really big, and they're continuing to grow, which is scary. It's really hard just being a female, being a new mom, and just knowing that there are women out there and children out there that don't have the resources and the means to just survive – it's hard. That’s why I wanted to be a part of the project, to kind of use the platform to get the message out there. We have a crisis going on and we gotta change it.

Is there a survival skill that you want to make sure you teach your child?

Faith and to pray. I think that is just so, so important. Also, to have humility and to be a good human being. That's so important because karma is real.

What’s your secret to successfully spinning the block?

Be true to yourself. You can't force it. What's meant to be will always be. Regardless of time, regardless of whatever. When it's meant to be, it'll be. You have to trust that. Obviously, I'm a testament to that.

You shared the screen with Samuel L. Jackson in Coach Carter, a performance that still stands out. He delivered an unforgettable moment at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, alongside Kendrick Lamar... How would you describe working with him on set, and did he offer any words of wisdom that stuck with you?

Oh, man. Sam wrote such a cool message on the director’s chair I kept from the movie. He signed the back and wrote such a cool message. One of the best pieces of advice he gave was to be on time. Be on time and take your work and your craft seriously – especially for us. Sometimes we have to do a little bit more, so take it extremely seriously. Apply yourself because that’s extremely important – you don't know who you may be inspiring. What you're doing could help inspire someone else and help change the whole world.

Your mom has been a steady anchor throughout your career. What’s something she’s said to you that you still rely on when making career decisions?

One thing that my mom still says is... just follow your gut. I'm a Libra and I am extremely indecisive. Your gut -- we were made that way spiritually for a reason. When your gut is speaking, you have to listen.

You’ve gone from hitmaker to business mogul and mother. How do you approach each new chapter of your career, and is there anything you still feel like you haven’t done that excites you?

This is a new chapter for me. Family first -- being married and having a child. My mind is thinking bigger and better and more out the box, obviously. I wrote a children's book, and I kind of want to just dive into the lane of children now. I really do because it's just so natural. I loved kids before. I used to work at a daycare center. I loved kids before, but now it's like [times] a million.

What's one thing that your baby has taught you that you didn't realize you needed to learn?

Patience.

Murder Inc. was instrumental in your career early on. What’s one lesson you learned from that time that has stayed with you throughout the years as you evolved?

I was, like, the young girl amongst all the wolves, all the guys, and I was very sheltered. But then [there] came a time, as I grew, that they were like, “She's growing now. Now she can be a little sexy now.” You know what I mean? It was very “the girl next door” and the ponytail vibe with the crop top and the jeans. It’s important to just evolve and to make progress and to grow. I think it's important to grow and still stay true to yourself, true to your roots, you know. Growing doesn't necessarily mean just completely changing who you are. It just means to evolve.

I would say [use] the energy from love and the energy from the crowd. You always want to give your all. So, when you're on stage [and] in the crowd, you have 30,000... 20,000 [people] singing your records, and you could hold that mic out? That love is just undeniable. When you get that love, you give it tenfold. You give it all the way back.

What's one of your favorite songs that you love to perform?

I mean, I don't want to sound predictable, but what I will say is: It is an incredible feeling to perform “Foolish” and drop down on the stage and hold the mic out and hear everyone sing the first verse verbatim. I don't even come in until the hook (laughs). It's a blessing. I'm super humbled. I'm super grateful. The record turned 23 years old last April – 23 years later and getting the same reaction that I got when the record first dropped is truly a blessing.

Do you remember your first major paycheck that you got from music or acting? What was the first thing you treated yourself to that felt like an “I made it” moment?

You could tell I was young – but I think I bought all the women in my family Gucci bags (laughs). That was one of my first big checks.

What's your go-to comfort food?

I’ve been a pescatarian for about eight years now. Now, it might be a little bit of fried fish and cabbage. That's a cheat. We have to stay with the salads in the mason jars for now. Summertime is coming (laughs).

We have to talk about the scooting moment when you performed “I Got It” on “The Queen Latifah Show”! Whose call was it to do that move, and do you embrace that moment when fans reminisce about it?

It's hilarious. It was the choreographer for the video. It was a moment. When we were shooting that video, my ankle was broken, which is crazy. We had to try and still get it together. A little ice on the side and my little 10-minute breaks. Ice it and get back to it. Scoot on up (laughs).