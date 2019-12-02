Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ashanti, Irv Gotti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ashanti has finally released a public statement about the passing of her former mentor and head of the Murder Inc. Records label, Irv Gotti, and it is truly commendable. As REVOLT previously reported, the Queens native passed away at the age of 54 on Feb. 5 after facing an array of health complications in recent years. The pioneering music magnate had a history of strokes and diabetes-related complications, though an official cause of death has not been revealed.

The “Foolish” songstress broke her silence during the early morning hours on Saturday (Feb. 8). On Instagram, she shared a carousel of three images commemorating some of the labels’ iconic moments, among them being album covers for Irv Gotti Presents: The Inc. and her self-titled debut. In her tribute, she wrote, “I can’t believe things ended like this, and it makes me so sad. We weren’t on the best terms the past few years, but as I’ve always said, through our ups and downs, I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve done for me. We made history, and that will remain infinite.”

Ashanti joined Gotti and crew in 2001, releasing her freshman effort in 2002. At its peak, the roster also included R&B crooner Lloyd, rappers Ja Rule, Vita, Chink Santana and Cadillac Tah. Major hits from the label included “Down 4 U,” “Between Me and You,” and “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby),” to name just a few.

As her reflective post continued, she remembered the trailblazer’s impact on her career. “I’ve always respected your musical genius and ability to push me to be my best. All the greatness and positive things that came far outweigh the dark and negative times,” she wrote, adding, “I have always prayed for you to find peace. Sending love and prayers to the entire family. Rest well. Rest in peace, Irv.”

The post amassed more than 350,000 likes and 8,000-plus reactions within hours of being published. Comedian Lunell commented, “I expected nothing less from The Lovely Ashanti, and I’ve been waiting for this. She delivered,” a sentiment shared by several others. A second follower typed that her message was, “The most positive and respectful thing ever. RIP Irv, and thank you, Shanti, for always remaining classy.”

There is no denying that beyond the hit records that dominated airwaves in the early 2000s, Ashanti and the New York Hip Hop titan shared a turbulent past, both in business and in their personal dealings. Gotti notoriously ignited a media storm in 2019 when he commented on his relationship with the Grammy Award winner during his “Drink Champs” appearance.

He again brought attention to their fallout and the label's ultimate unraveling during a 2003 federal money laundering case with the 2022 five-episode documentary “The Murder Inc Story.” Ashanti set out on her own as an independent act in 2009.

The same year the documentary made landfall, she spoke with radio legend Angie Martinez for the “IRL Podcast,” where she expressed disappointment in Gotti’s version of their history together but never revealed intimate details about their rift. Like fans stated, she has always been a class act.