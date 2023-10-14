Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Irv Gotti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that Irv Gotti, the pioneering producer and co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, passed away at the age of 54 on Wednesday (Fab. 5). While no official cause of death was revealed, strokes and issues related to diabetes reportedly plagued the music icon throughout his later years.

Gotti, born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr. in Queens, New York, was instrumental in bolstering the careers of Ja Rule, Ashanti, Vanessa Carlton and many others via his high-level business savvy and experimental merging of genres on wax. Starting from a young age, his big break came as a producer for artists like DMX and JAY-Z. With his brother, Chris Gotti, he subsequently launched Murder Inc., a label that solidified his place in the culture’s upper echelon.

During an interview on “Drink Champs,” he revealed how the equally legendary Large Professor had a major influence on his approach to making beats. “He used to have the room, hook up the turntable, [and] he’d have his SP-12 and the MP-950... I was in this s**t just [like], ‘I’ma f**king learn this s**t,’” he explained to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. Over time, the producer-turned-mogul eventually found his signature sound – blending raw street energy with mainstream appeal – and he soon became a key architect of Hip Hop’s golden era.

Beyond music, he expanded his creative vision into television and film, most notably with the “Tales” anthology series, which brought classic rap cuts to life through cinematic storytelling. In 2022, he revealed a $300 million deal with brand management company Iconoclast for 50 percent of his Murder Inc. Masters.

“Def Jam has lost one of its most creative soldiers who was Hip Hop,” said Lyor Cohen, currently YouTube’s global head of music, in a statement. “When we were on bended knee, he brought the heat and saved our a**es. He comes from a very tight beautiful family from Queens, and it’s an honor and a privilege to have known him. Irv, you will be missed.” Def Jam also shared a tribute on social media.

Despite facing controversies, legal battles and industry rivalries, Gotti’s resilience and unwavering confidence proved to be a testament to his character. His well-documented feuds, including high-profile clashes with 50 Cent and tensions with major record labels, never overshadowed his contributions to music and entertainment.

REVOLT extends condolences to Gotti's family and loved ones.