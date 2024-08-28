Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Irv Gotti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Aug. 28), TMZ reported that Irv Gotti suffered a stroke. According to the tabloid, Wack 100 first broke the story during a recent podcast appearance. "I got everything. I got a guy down there at the stroke recovery center," the artist manager claimed. "It's gonna f**k y'all up." Wack also shared a photo of the veteran mogul walking with the use of a cane.

A representative for the Queens veteran subsequently confirmed the news to TMZ. "Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," the statement read. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

Irv began his storied career producing tracks for artists like JAY-Z and DMX before creating Murder Inc. Records alongside his brother, Chris Gotti. Through that label, he launched the careers of artists like Ja Rule, Lloyd, and Ashanti. Irv also made headlines thanks to a high-profile feud between his company and 50 Cent’s G-Unit collective. As he stated on REVOLT's "Drink Champs," Irv sold a 50 percent stake in Murder Inc.’s masters and publishing rights for $300 million.

"Basically, I said, ‘I’ma sell my past to invest in my future.’ I sold everything," he explained about the deal, which took place in 2022. "I sold the pub. I sold the producer royalties and my masters, which is the biggest part of it. I started a trend. After I sold my s**t, I started seeing everyone sell theirs."

In that same interview, Irv revealed that he almost signed Nas to the legendary imprint. “Imagine me, Nas, Ja, f**king Ashanti, and we’re pulling up in Rolls-Royces and eating fried chicken in the hood," he said.