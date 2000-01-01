Image Image Credit Roberto Schmidt/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nelly and Ashanti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Aug. 21), "Entertainment Tonight" reported that Ashanti gave birth to her first child with Nelly, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, on July 18. Following the big announcement, the long-running program shared a phone call with the R&B star, who went into detail about how her baby boy's name was chosen.

"His dad named him with a lot of pride. We were going back and forth for a long time on his name, and he was very adamant. He was like, 'This is what I want! I love this!'" she recalled. "I thought it was so amazing, and so thoughtful, and so sweet because Kenkaide is my dad's name, and – obviously – my dad has only girls. So, Nelly was just like, 'I think that would be really, really dope.' And this was all his idea." Kareem was chosen because of its many meanings, which include "generous, kind, noble, dignified, [and] bountiful."

"ET" also asked Ashanti about how it felt to hold her son. "Oh my god, it was such an amazing, incredible feeling and experience. He actually came a little early and dad had to fly in [at the] last minute, which was awesome," she expressed. "Having all of us in the delivery room and seeing his face for the first time, I cried. It was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time. Having a vision of this moment for so long... It was such an electrifying feeling."

As REVOLT previously reported, Ashanti first revealed that she and Nelly were expecting a child in a statement to ESSENCE. “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” the message read. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”