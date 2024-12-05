Image Image Credit Dave Simpson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ashanti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas changed the R&B game when she stepped on the scene. In 2001, the soon-to-be star signed with Irv Gotti’s Murder Inc. Records and worked with other artists including Ja Rule, Black Child, Charli Baltimore and more. Outside of being a talented singer, Ashanti is the brilliant pen behind a few popular songs we all love, including Jennifer Lopez’s “Ain’t It Funny” and “I’m Real” featuring Ja Rule.

The Murder Inc. princess has become a well-known voice in R&B. She is also the first female artist to simultaneously occupy the top two positions on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart with her singles "Foolish" and "What's Luv?" Outside of music, Ashanti has multiple on-screen appearances in movies such as Coach Carter and John Tucker Must Die as well as TV sitcoms like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Army Wives."

Check out these six studio albums by the singer-songwriter and actress ranked below.

6. Ashanti’s Christmas

Mariah Carey isn’t the only singer who has some good Christmas cheer. In 2003, Ashanti released Ashanti’s Christmas with the perfect jazz and blues notes to make it the ideal addition to your holiday playlist. Listeners can vibe to the remixed well-known songs like "Silent Night" and "Joy To The World," but also enjoy original music from the singer like "Christmas Time Again." There’s nothing better than listening to these classic hits while spending time with your loved ones during the holidays.

5. Chapter II

Chapter II did not stray too far from Ashanti’s debut album in terms of sound and message. While there is an exploration of more upbeat tempos and old-school inspiration, the R&B artist shares the ups and downs of romance and finding joy in life itself. The project features guest appearances by Ja Rule, Chink Santana and Gunnz, as well as a few skits to bring the storyline of the album full circle.

While Chapter II generated mixed reviews from the public, some of its singles are still iconic today. Fans can appreciate the single "Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)," which reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. The seventh single on the project, "Rain On Me," earned Ashanti a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

4. Braveheart

After focusing on other ventures, the “Foolish” hitmaker released her sixth studio album through her independent record label, Written Entertainment. Inspired by the 1995 war and action film of the same name that stars Mel Gibson, this comeback album allowed Ashanti to show fans that the “fight remains” despite struggles in life. Its central message is to continue to thrive and fight for what you are passionate about, and Ashanti did not disappoint. She kicks off Braveheart with a monologue before layering her long-standing R&B vocals over electric, urban pop and reggae beats.

For the 2014 project, Ashanti worked with artists such as Rick Ross, French Montana, Beenie Man and more. The single “Never Should Have” was a hit and used in the final season of Lifetime drama series “Army Wives.” It ultimately went on to win the New York artist a 2013 Soul Train Music Award for Best Independent R&B/Soul Performance.

3. The Declaration

When her fifth album was released in 2008, the New York native was going through changes in the music industry while expanding her acting talents. On The Declaration, listeners can hear Ashanti's range clearly, making fans appreciate her vocals so much more.

This project is less about struggles in love and more about self-love. Love is at its best when you prioritize yourself and know your worth. Ashanti uses this LP to reassure women that they are valuable and remind them not to allow men to dim their light. Some of this album’s best pick-me-up singles are "Good Good," "Shine" and "You’re Gonna Miss."

2. Concrete Rose

Concrete Rose brought a fresher experience that showed the artist's maturity and growth in creative expression. For this project, Ashanti collaborated with producers Malcolm Flythe, Jimi Kendrix and Demi-Doc. Fans can hear her usual R&B vocals over mixed genres, including rock and funk, which offers some variety. The singer remains consistent with her themes of love and what it can do to someone falling deep, but this album was a nice development from her previous projects. It gave the public a newer look for Ashanti. With guest appearances from T.I., Ja Rule and Lloyd, fans can vibe to singles "Take Me Tonight" and "Still Down." The one track that stuck the most and became an international hit was "Only U." This song reached the top 10 in several countries, including Ireland, Japan and the United Kingdom.

1. Ashanti

In 2002, Ashanti released this self-titled project as her debut studio album. The epitome of early 2000s nostalgia, it offers catchy beats and feel-good sound that brings fans along on the emotional journey that one experiences when in love. Whether you’re dancing to the single "Happy" or relating to the complicated situation in the hit "Foolish," this album reminds us that relationships can feel like a roller coaster ride, and it is often tricky to know when to get off. A success during its time, Ashanti features artists like Irv Gotti, Ja Rule and The Notorious B.I.G. and debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest first-week sales for a debut female artist, selling over 500,000 copies.

The project earned the singer-songwriter two Grammy Award nominations — Best New Artist, and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance — and a Grammy win for Best Contemporary R&B Album.