Pisces, the sign known for its artistic depth and sensitivity, has birthed some of the most influential figures in the world of Hip Hop. Rappers born under this water sign are said to often exhibit a profound connection to their emotions and surroundings, infusing their lyrics with introspection, empathy, and imagination. Many of your favorites across generations fall under this approach to music creation.

Artists like Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow and Method Man are perfect examples of talented MCs who approach the art form from completely different angles yet still manage to match the characteristics of a Pisces to a T. As REVOLT explained in the past, the sign is all about "the duality found within" — a notion that leaves no confusion as to why it's represented by two fish swimming in opposite directions.

Check out our list of rappers who were born between Feb. 19 and March 20.

1. Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator, born on March 6, 1991, is a multifaceted artist known for his dynamic presence in the music industry. As a rapper, producer and designer, Tyler has cultivated a distinct and unconventional style that defies categorization.

Emerging from the underground Hip Hop scene with the collective Odd Future, Tyler gained attention for his provocative lyrics, off-kilter beats and rebellious persona. He has since evolved into a versatile and influential figure, exploring themes of identity, mental health and societal norms in his music. With critically acclaimed albums like Flower Boy and IGOR, Tyler has solidified his status as a boundary-pushing artist.

2. Lil Dicky

Lil Dicky — who regularly uses his real name, David Burd, when he appears on the small screen — is renowned for his witty wordplay and satirical approach to Hip Hop. Bursting onto the scene with viral hits like "Ex-Boyfriend" and "Professional Rapper," his brand of self-deprecating humor quickly garnered him a dedicated fan base.

With a background in advertising, the Pennsylvania native — who was born on March 15, 1998 — brings a unique perspective to his music, often incorporating comedic observations about his personal life and worldly observations, all of which is matched with an impressive display of lyrical ability and storytelling.

3. YG

Years after the moderate success of 2010’s "Toot It And Boot It," YG reinvented himself and became one of the West Coast’s most authentic purveyors of gangsta rap — albums like My Krazy Life and Still Brazy continue to stand as iconic releases from that subgenre. Beyond music, the Compton talent — born Keenon Jackson on March 9, 1990 — has also been involved in activism, using his platform to advocate for social change and support marginalized communities.

4. SahBabii

SahBabii is a perfect mix of Chicago, where he and his family hails from, and Atlanta, the place that he currently calls home. After breaking out with the viral "Pull Up Wit Ah Stick" in 2016, he quickly became known for a unique blend of melodic flows, whimsical lyricism and ethereal production.

The rapper’s lyrics and catchy hooks explore themes of love, spirituality and self-discovery — all the makings of a true Pisces creative. With a growing discography and a reputation for pushing artistic boundaries, SahBabii continues to captivate listeners with his genre-defying sound and infectious charisma.

5. Danny Brown

Eccentric could just as easily be Danny Brown’s middle name. The Detroit MC made a career out of going against the proverbial grain with genre-bending production and a voice that switches from high-pitched to booming at will.

Born on March 16, 1981, Brown blended elements of Hip Hop, electronic and punk into masterpieces like XXX and Atrocity Exhibition, albums that showcase his willingness to explore dark and introspective themes, from drug addiction to mental health struggles. With his fearless experimentation and unapologetic authenticity, Brown continues to solidify his status as one of the game's most innovative artists — even after the chipped tooth and wild hairstyles disappeared.

6. Bow Wow

Bow Wow isn’t new to this. His first official hit arrived when he was barely a teenager, and he’s been in the spotlight ever since. The man also known as Shad Moss — born March 9, 1987 — has transitioned from child star to a multifaceted entertainer, expanding his repertoire to include acting, hosting and producing. He has maintained a loyal fan base throughout his roller coaster career and continues to perform for packed crowds.

7. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny, born on March 10, 1994, went from being a Latin trap and reggaeton frontrunner to a global superstar devoid of any one genre. The Puerto Rican talent has captured the attention of audiences worldwide with his ever-changing vocal styles and non-conforming fashion sense.

Breaking into the mainstream with hits like "Soy Peor" and "Diles," he has since collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Cardi B, Drake and J Balvin. Beyond his musical prowess, Bad Bunny is celebrated for his unapologetic embrace of his Puerto Rican heritage and his outspoken advocacy for social issues.

8. Queen Latifah

Yes, Queen Latifah might be considered a rhythm and blues artist by many, but true fans will never separate her from the hard-hitting, thought-provoking bars that made her a true rap legend.

Rising to prominence in the late 1980s as a pioneering female rapper, Latifah — born on March 18, 1970 — crafted socially conscious lyrics and empowering messages that earned her widespread acclaim. Transitioning seamlessly into acting, she has appeared in numerous films and television shows, and even earned an Academy Award nomination for her appearance in 2002’s Chicago. Additionally, Latifah has showcased her vocal talents through jazz and soul music, proving that there’s nothing she can’t do.

9. Luh Tyler

Luh Tyler, born Feb. 20, 2006, is still making his way to the top of the rap world, but the teenager has already landed viral hits and even earned an XXL Freshman placement before he was old enough to legally drink and smoke. After making the world take notice with the unavoidable “Law & Order, Pt.2,” the Florida native has been impressing fans and peers alike with his unique flow and charismatic approach to everyday topics.

10. will.i.am

Born on March 15, 1975, will.i.am has been pushing art well into the distant future. The rapper, producer and entrepreneur left an indelible mark on the music industry with his approach to Hip Hop, pop and electronic music. With the Black Eyed Peas, he has produced numerous chart-topping hits, including "Where Is The Love?" and "I Gotta Feeling."

More recently, he has ventured into the tech space, collaborating with powerhouses like Apple and Intel. With his groundbreaking music, first-mover spirit and commitment to innovation, will.i.am continues to inspire and influence audiences worldwide.

11. Common

Common has been rocking crowds since the ’90s. The Chicago native morphed from a harder-hitting MC to one that’s expressed requited love, vulnerability and transparency throughout his decorated career.

Beyond music, Common, who came into the world on March 13, 1972, has also made a significant impact in the film industry, starring in movies like Selma and John Wick: Chapter 2, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Additionally, he is actively involved in various philanthropic efforts and social justice causes.

12. Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow, born on March 13, 1998, is currently the biggest rapper out of Louisville, Kentucky. He rose to prominence via hits like “WHATS POPPIN” and “Churchill Downs,” two tracks that burst with smooth raps, clever wordplay and introspective lyrics. He’s also been dabbling in acting, most recently via a starring role in the 2023 remake of White Men Can’t Jump. Most importantly, he has little problem reminding fans of his zodiac sign in music and on social media.

13. Kash Doll

Rising from humble beginnings, Kash Doll gained attention with her mixtapes and freestyles before obtaining nationwide fame. With tracks like "For Everybody" and "Ice Me Out," she has amassed a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim for her unapologetic confidence and empowering messages.

Born on March 14, 1992, Kash Doll has gone beyond music to also become a savvy businesswoman, launching her own cosmetics line and actively engaging with her community through philanthropy and mentorship. Let’s not forget her breakout role in the popular TV series “BMF.”

14. Method Man

Hip Hop Hall of Famer Method Man is still stomping out MCs decades after his beginnings as part of the Wu-Tang Clan. Born on March 2, 1971, the Staten Island artist took rap by storm with his distinctive gravelly voice, sharp lyricism and charismatic stage presence. His debut solo album, Tical, solidified his status as a formidable artist, thanks to hits like "Bring the Pain" and "I'll Be There For You/You're All I Need To Get By."

Method Man has also made a name for himself in the acting world, starring in films like How High and TV series like " Power Book II: Ghost." Simply put, he's the type of artist who continues to inspire the generations after him.

15. Papoose

Papoose, born on March 5, 1978, embodies the creative and intuitive qualities associated with his Pisces zodiac sign. Known for his intricate lyricism and storytelling abilities, the New York native has captivated audiences with his vivid narratives and prolific output — one year saw him dropping a quality project on a monthly basis.

He also taps into his profound sensitivity and empathy via songs that delve into themes of love, struggle and introspection — three things that he also showcases with his family in real life. Coupled with his relentless work ethic, Papoose's ability to connect with listeners on a deeply emotional level has contributed to his success in Hip Hop.

16. Earl Sweatshirt

Somehow, Earl Sweatshirt — born on Feb. 24, 1994 — has remained one of Hip Hop’s biggest artists despite always taking the road less traveled. His unparalleled lyricism took center stage as a member of Odd Future and through the critically acclaimed Earl mixtape.

His debut studio album, Doris, further solidified his legendary reputation via multilayered themes of mental health, identity and societal critique. In the project, he reflects on his own journey of self-discovery and personal growth. Just like many of his peers, Sweatshirt helped to birth a corner of Hip Hop where bars continue to evolve well past what’s heard on traditional radio.

17. Ja Rule

Ja Rule can arguably be considered the king of distinctive gravelly voices and catchy hook creators. The New York giant — who was born on Feb. 29, 1976 — achieved commercial success with melodic crossovers like "Always On Time" and "Livin' It Up," two songs that effortlessly blended Hip Hop and R&B elements. Ja Rule's collaborations with artists like Ashanti and Jennifer Lopez further solidified his status as a bona fide hitmaker.

18. Chingy

The “Right Thurr” hitmaker will forever remain a true pillar in Hip Hop thanks to his massive contributions as a St. Louis artist. Born on March 9, 1980, Chingy’s smooth delivery and playful lyricism resonated with audiences, which propelled him to mainstream success. The radio-friendly bangers that he’s most known for continue to bump in clubs across the globe as if they were released yesterday.

19. Timbaland

Make no mistake, Timbaland’s production shifted all of music, not just Hip Hop and R&B. Born on March 10, 1972, the pioneering producer, songwriter and rapper left an indelible mark on the industry via groundbreaking beats and collaborations with artists who became legends in their own right -- like Missy Elliott.

His contributions to the genre have earned him numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards. With his unparalleled creativity and visionary approach to music production, Timbaland continues to be celebrated as one of the most influential figures in modern sound.