Ashanti expressed surprise and joy at her engagement to Nelly and their upcoming parenthood in an exclusive interview with “Entertainment Tonight.” In a clip released on Tuesday (June 18), Ashanti admitted she had no plans to rekindle the relationship after their breakup and emphasized that she had completely shut that chapter of her life.

"Never in a million years did I think we would be here. 10 years ago – maybe yes – but after our breakup, you know, I didn't even think we'd ever have a conversation again," she said. "I guess when you go through a breakup, for me personally, I kind of just shut that person out... It's kinda like, 'Okay, that chapter is closed,' and you just move on, you know, and there's nothing there," she added. The unexpected turn came in 2021 when they reconnected at a Verzuz battle.

As far as how Nelly proposed to her, Ashanti explained, "It was just such a beautiful, intimate moment. We were not dressy. I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever. I FaceTimed everyone I know... I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy kind of like all in one."

Ashanti then spoke about their plans for the future, confirming that she would give birth before their wedding. She envisioned a wedding ceremony featuring a beach, sunshine and palm trees, all of which would symbolize a fresh start for the couple. The "Foolish" singer also reflected on her and Nelly's maturity. "The growth has been superb, you know, on both ends," she stated, explaining, "We are both at a place where, before, sometimes we would argue and walk out, slam the door and not talk for a few days."

She continued, "Now, it's kind of like, 'All right, you good?' You know, give me a kiss goodbye and it's over... It's not holding on and bickering, and we find out what the resolution is. We apologize... It used to take me a little longer to apologize."