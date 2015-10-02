Image Image Credit Al Pereira/Contributor via Getty Images, Al Pereira/Contributor via Getty Images, and Ron Galella/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nia Long, Mekhi Phifer, and Irma P. Hall Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Soul Food – the movie, not the series, which deserves its own recognition – was a heartwarming family drama that centered around the Joseph family in Chicago, IL. There, Sunday dinner was a cherished tradition that kept the family connected. The story was mainly told through the eyes of young Ahmad (Brandon Hammond), who watched as his family faced various challenges after the passing of his grandmother, Mother Joe (Irma P. Hall).

The film featured an ensemble cast including Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox, and Nia Long as the three Joseph sisters. Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, and Jeffrey D. Sams played significant roles as the sisters' spouses, and each brought their own complexities to the family dynamic.

The George Tillman Jr.-directed feature explored universal themes of family unity, tradition, forgiveness, and the power of food to bring people together – themes that resonate particularly strongly during Thanksgiving. Like many Thanksgiving gatherings, the Sunday dinners in Soul Food served as more than just meals; they were opportunities for family members to connect, resolve conflicts, and maintain their bonds. The traditional African American cuisine featured throughout the film (including dishes like collard greens, mac and cheese, and sweet potato pie) represented both cultural heritage and the love passed down through generations.

While not specifically a Turkey Day flick, Soul Food captured the essence of what the holiday represents to many of us. The film's message about preserving family connections despite modern life's challenges remains particularly relevant during the holiday season. In celebration of what it means to the culture, REVOLT decided to create a list showing what the cast members have been up to since the pivotal production. Check that out below.

1. Jeffrey D. Sams

Image Image Credit Ron Galella/Contributor via Getty Images and Mitch Haaseth/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jeffrey D. Sams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jeffrey D. Sams played the character of Kenny, who dated Teri before he was stolen by and eventually married to Maxine, Teri’s sister. Following his role as Soul Food, Sams has worked periodically in television with guest appearances on shows like “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Strong Medicine,” “Veronica Mars,” and – most recently – “Station 19,” the last of which saw him appearing in five episodes. While work has been more sporadic compared to his co-stars, he’s maintained a sizable presence within the industry.

2. Brandon Hammond

Image Image Credit Ron Galella/Contributor via Getty Images and Paul Archuleta/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brandon Hammond Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Brandon Hammond played the role of young Ahmad, the son of Maxine who also largely served as the “narrator” of the film. He received a wealth of praise for his role and won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Youth Actor. He had a recurring role as Anthony on “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” (until his character was killed off) and appeared on "The Gregory Hines Show" with the series’ namesake. Other gigs included “Coach,” “Hangin' with Mr. Cooper,” and “The West Wing.” His final acting role came in “Our America,” for which he received a Young Artist Award nomination. After stepping away from acting, Hammond attended Saddleback College, where his student film Summer Blame was nominated at the Newport Beach Film Festival. More recently, he's turned to writing, with his short film Amaru winning a Best Screenwriting honor at the John Singleton Short Film Competition.

3. Gina Ravara

Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff/Contributor via Getty Images and Colleen Hayes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gina Ravara Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Gina Ravara’s character, Faith, was a cousin to Teri with a spotted past. She was definitely a lighting rod in the film, as she eventually engaged in an affair with Teri’s husband, Miles. Post-Soul Food, Ravera landed several notable television roles, one of which was as Detective Irene Daniels on “The Closer.” Before that, she had a notable spot on “Time of Your Life,” a “Party of Five” spin-off starring Jennifer Love Hewitt. Other shows included “ER,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Private Practice,” “Castle,” and “Arrow,” as well as sporadic studio-led and independent films.

4. Mekhi Phifer

Image Image Credit New York Daily News Archive/Contributor via Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mekhi Phifer Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Following his electrifying portrayal of Bird’s ex-convict husband Lem, Mekhi Phifer enjoyed a pretty illustrious career on both the big and small screen. He achieved perhaps his greatest recognition post-Soul Food as Dr. Gregory Pratt on “ER,” which earned him a couple of NAACP Image Award nominations. He went on to regular roles in “Lie to Me” and “Torchwood,” and appeared in shows like “House of Lies,” “Love, Victor,” and “Truth Be Told.” Other films include 8 Mile, Divergent (and its sequels), and Dawn of the Dead. He's also ventured into production work.

5. Michael Beach

Image Image Credit Vince Bucci/Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Beach Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Michael Beach’s Miles had a volatile relationship with wife Teri due to disagreements over career. It was because of this that Teri’s cousin, Faith, was able to bond and ultimately have an affair with the lawyer-turned-musician. Since then, he appeared in notable films like First Sunday, Sparkle, Insidious: Chapter 2, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Aquaman. He also had a slew of guest-starring and recurring roles on “Law & Order” (as well as the offshoot “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”), “Criminal Minds,” “Grey's Anatomy,” “The Closer,” “Sons of Anarchy,” and “S.W.A.T.”

6. Nia Long

Image Image Credit Al Pereira/Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nia Long Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nia Long played Robin, or Bird, the youngest daughter of the Joseph family. Long's post-Soul Food career was marked by memorable roles in both film and television. She starred in Big Momma's House and its sequel and took on a major character in The Best Man franchise. Her television work includes regular roles on "Third Watch," "House of Lies," and "NCIS: Los Angeles." She received critical acclaim for her role in the film The Banker alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie. More recently, she appeared in Fatal Affair on Netflix and had a role in Kenya Barris' You People. On the music front, she provided a cameo for Kanye West’s “Touch The Sky” video and helmed the camera for Yolanda Adam’s “This Too Shall Pass.”

7. Vivica A. Fox

Image Image Credit Ron Galella/Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Tullberg/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vivica A. Fox Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Vivica A. Fox’s Maxine was the mother of Ahmad and was married to Kenny, who previously dated her sister, Teri. Fox’s portrayal received critical acclaim and earned her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture. Fox leveraged her Soul Food success into a varied and prolific career. She gained further recognition as Vernita Green in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill dilogy. She's starred in numerous films, including Independence Day (and its sequel) and had recurring roles in TV shows like “Empire” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Fox was also a fixture on Lifetime, where she both starred in and produced for The Wrong... and “Keeping Up with the Joneses.”

8. Vanessa Williams

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz/Contributor via Getty Images and Isabel Infantes - PA Images/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vanessa Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Vanessa Williams starred as successful lawyer Teri, who had strained relationships with her sister Maxine and husband Miles. After Soul Food, Williams experienced a career renaissance in television. Her role as the ruthless Wilhelmina Slater in “Ugly Betty” earned her multiple Emmy nominations. She followed this with a main role as Renee Perry in “Desperate Housewives.” Her stage work included starring roles in Broadway's “Into the Woods,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” and “After Midnight.” More recently, she appeared in shows like “The Good Wife,” “Daytime Divas,” and “Me, Myself & I.” She’s also maintained her music career, releasing several albums and performing regularly, and become a published author – she even teamed up with her mother, Helen, for the memoir “You Have No Idea.”

9. Irma P. Hall

Image Image Credit Ron Galella/Contributor via Getty Images and Jeff Vespa/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Irma P. Hall Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After her beloved performance as the family matriarch, Mother Joe, in Soul Food, which earned her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, Irma P. Hall continued to build an impressive career. She appeared in the film's television spin-off series in fantasy sequences, earning another NAACP Image Award nomination, and took on notable roles in films like Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (directed by Clint Eastwood) and the Robin Williams-led Patch Adams. Her career reached another high point via her acclaimed performance as Marva Munson in The Ladykillers, which won her a special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and another NAACP Image Award nomination. Her most recent significant role was as Meemaw in the series “Hap and Leonard.”