Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actor Jussie Smollett attends the Atlanta premiere of "The Lost Holliday" at AMC Madison Yards 8 on September 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” marks Smollett’s first major TV show appearance since leaving “Empire” in 2019.

The timing coincides with a new Netflix documentary revisiting his past hate crime hoax accusations.

His participation in the show places him back in the public eye amid ongoing legal and cultural conversations.

Jussie Smollett can withstand public scrutiny and, apparently, being pushed to his physical limits too. The actor is making his high-profile comeback by returning to Fox for season four of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” this fall. The grueling competition challenges 18 celebrities and athletes to endure nearly two weeks of military special forces training. The end goal: to be the last man or woman standing.

He half-jokingly captioned an Aug. 6 Instagram post, “It was at this moment [that] I said, ‘I should’ve just done “The Masked Singer”.’” The upload highlighted an article about the upcoming “Special Forces” season, a photo of him in Army fatigues, and an ominous video listing the full cast — all set to the sound of a ticking clock as the soundtrack.

A first look at the gauntlet of tests showed a scene where the “You’re So Beautiful” singer clung to an inflatable boat. Among those who joined him for the once-in-a-lifetime experience are models Chanel Iman and Eva Marcille, and former Los Angeles Lakers player Nick Young.

One fan commented, “This will definitely test you. Congrats and I can't wait to watch.” A second follower mentioned, “Every time they try to push you down, the cream of the crop will rise to the top! So happy for you!!” Viewers will find out what the California native is made of when the first episode of “Special Forces” premieres on Sept. 25.

Season three of “Special Forces” crowned “REVOLT Sports Weekly” co-host Kayla Nicole as the winner, beating out former NFL stars like Cam Newton and Golden Tate, plus several Olympians. Season four marks Smollett’s return to Fox — six years after his departure from “Empire” following his 2019 hate crime case.

New Netflix documentary spotlights Smollett’s hate crime hoax accusations

Netflix will premiere its documentary The Truth About Jussie Smollett? on Aug. 22, reportedly offering viewers new evidence and interviews from law enforcement, investigators, lawyers, and journalists. The entertainer claimed two men berated him with racial slurs, placed a noose around his neck, and poured a substance on him while in Chicago in 2019.

The highly publicized scandal went to trial in 2021. A jury convicted him of five counts of disorderly conduct. In 2024, the Illinois Supreme Court overturned the conviction. From the beginning, Smollett has vehemently denied claims that he orchestrated the hate crime.

Now, as Smollett steps back into the spotlight with “Special Forces,” the public has a chance to become reacquainted with him. He’s already shown plenty of perseverance — but will he come out on top of the competition? We’ll be tuned in to find out. Cheers to the new chapter!