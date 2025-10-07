Image Image Credit Steph Chambers/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A’ja Wilson with Bam Adebayo at WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before they ever confirmed anything, A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo had fans connecting the dots like it was game film. These two built their bond over years of shared respect, Olympic glory, and a chemistry that didn’t need words to be felt. What began as friendship between two of pro hoops’ most dominant forces slowly turned into something deeper, like a plot straight out of Love & Basketball.

Their story unfolded in glimpses: A sideline laugh here, a social-media wink there, a quiet show of support that spoke volumes. While both stars have always protected their private lives, every subtle moment, from lighthearted interviews to heartfelt gestures, hinted at something special growing behind the scenes. Fans noticed, of course, and the speculation only made their eventual confirmations that much sweeter.

Now that their bond is public, it’s easy to look back and see how naturally it all came together. Here are a few of those moments that captured exactly why fans can’t get enough of A’ja and Bam.

1. When they revealed their secret handshake at the Olympics

Image Image Credit Jean Catuffe/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, A’ja and Bam sent social media into a frenzy after showing off a secret handshake following Team USA’s gold-medal win. The playful exchange — seen here — had fans joking that they were “not beating the allegations.” Neither confirmed anything at that time, but their synchronized energy said plenty.

2. When Bam posted no-so-cryptic tweets

Before the hard launch, Bam’s timeline was giving soft confirmation energy. When A’ja broke the WNBA single-season scoring record, he tweeted “U’nanimous” — complete with an apostrophe that only made sense if you knew who he meant. Weeks later came another: “Hope everybody finds A’thousand reasons to smile on this lovely Sunday.” Fans immediately clocked the wordplay.

3. When A’ja “hard launched” during her jersey retirement

After plenty of speculation, A’ja made things official-ish while the world watched. During her jersey retirement ceremony at South Carolina, she shouted out “those most special to me courtside today — especially my favorite Olympian from out of town.” Bam, of course, was right there smiling in the crowd. Subtle but undeniable, it was the kind of soft launch that still broke the internet.

4. When A’ja was asked who would win a one-on-one

When asked who would win in a one-on-one against Bam, A’ja didn’t hesitate. “Me,” she said flatly before adding, “It would be a good game.” She held the straight face until the end, when she finally broke into a huge smile and flashed a heart to the camera. And now you’re also smiling.

5. When Taylor Rooks teased Bam about A’ja

During Miami Heat media day, Taylor Rooks couldn’t resist teasing Bam about the obvious. After a quick interview, she wrapped things up with, “I hope you have a great season… I think your season will be A’mazing,” complete with a cheeky grin and the slightly altered word written on paper. Bam cracked up instantly before walking off camera.

6. When Bam shared a heartfelt message before the WNBA Finals

Image Image Credit Steph Chambers/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A’ja Wilson talks with Bam Adebayo during the WNBA All-Star Game Indianapolis, Indiana. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

As A’ja geared up for another WNBA Finals run, Bam shared one of his sweetest quotes. “A lot of stress, a lot of prayer,” he said when asked how it feels to watch her play. “That’s the biggest thing I want in life. I want her to win.” He went on to call her “the greatest women’s basketball player to ever touch a basketball. From the time she touched it to the time she left.”

7. Bam surprises A’ja with her fourth MVP trophy

When A’ja earned her fourth WNBA MVP — making history in the process — the moment turned even sweeter when Bam stepped in to hand her the trophy himself. As commissioner Cathy Engelbert spoke, A’ja teared up surrounded by teammates and family, while Bam stood proudly beside her.