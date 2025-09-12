Image Image Credit Stacy Revere / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts to a score during the second half of a game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

She’s the 2025 AP Player of the Year, marking her second consecutive win.

Wilson also earned her third AP Defensive Player of the Year award, highlighting her two-way dominance.

Off the court, Wilson’s influence spans literature, fashion, and music, with a bestselling book and signature Nike shoe.

A’Ja Wilson has been named the 2025 AP Player of the Year, marking her second consecutive win as she wraps up her seventh regular season with the Las Vegas Aces. The Associated Press announced the feat on Friday (Sept. 12). Runners-up for the recognition were Minnesota Lynx leader Napheesa Collier and Phoenix Mercury star player Alyssa Thomas.

Aces coach Becky Hammon praised the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick for being among the cream of the crop. “She’s put in the work, and she passes all the tests — the math tests, the optics tests — she’s the most exciting player in the W,” Hammon told The AP.

She continued, “And here’s the thing, she’s also the most exciting player on the defensive end. She will do something once a game defensively that’s going to get you out of your seat. She’s the only player in this league that I’ve seen that has defensive highlights on a consistent basis.”

The University of South Carolina alum also nabbed her third AP Defensive Player of the Year. “Considering Coach (Dawn) Staley was so hard on me about my defense in college, I’m glad I can have some success at the pro level multiple times,” Wilson told the outlet. The retired WNBA champion coached Wilson throughout her tenure at USC, where they won the 2017 NCAA title.

Wilson and the Aces are entering the 2025 WNBA playoffs riding a 16-game winning streak, set to face the Seattle Storm in their opening matchup on Sunday, (Sept. 14). The 6’4” center has been dominating games, putting up huge numbers — like in August when she scored 30 points and 20 rebounds in a showdown against the Connecticut Sun — all season long. But her victories are not limited to the basketball court.

A’ja Wilson’s 2025 season solidifies her reign in the WNBA and beyond

In 2024, she became a New York Times bestseller with the release of “Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You,” a collection of stories reminding girls and women to never doubt themselves.

This year, she debuted her signature shoe, the Nike A’One, as well as a clothing collection. And as if that weren’t enough, she is a contender for MVP, an award she has already won three times, and is always a topic of discussion among the culture. Even Cardi B had to shout out the unstoppable basketball star on her summer anthem “Outside” when she rapped, “Some ladies out in Vegas, A’ja Wil, what’s poppin’, boo.”

Her all-star resumé is proving that Wilson’s impact stretches far beyond the hardwood. As the Aces head into the playoffs, all eyes are on a player who’s not just winning — she’s building a legacy.