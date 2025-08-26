Image Image Credit Stephen Maturen / Contributor via Gettty Images, Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images, and Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, A’ja Wilson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Winning the Rookie of the Year title often comes with massive expectations. WNBA fans anticipate championships, All-Star appearances, and career-defining moments, and understandably, not everyone can shoulder that type of pressure.

Fortunately, there are a number of WNBA rookies who’ve turned out to be exactly what the league needed, not just that year, but for seasons and even generations to come. Diana Taurasi, for example, became one of the most decorated players in league history. She’s joined by some of the WNBA’s most recognizable names: Candace Parker, A’ja Wilson, and Caitlin Clark.

Since the award’s launch in 1998, dozens of players have taken home the honor. Only a handful have gone on to define an era, reshape a franchise, or carry their college superstardom into a full-on legacy. Here are 11 WNBA Rookie of the Year winners who lived up to their potential.

1. Tamika Catchings (2002)

Not only is Tamika Catchings considered one of the greatest players in WNBA history, but she’s also left a lasting impact far beyond the court. As a rookie, she immediately made her mark by winning Rookie of the Year in 2002 — the first step in a career that would ultimately deliver the Indiana Fever their first WNBA championship in 2012.

2. Diana Taurasi (2004)

Though Diana Taurasi has given doubters just enough to talk about (injuries and the natural wear and tear that comes with greatness), she’s been so dominant for so long that any criticism just feels temporary. The 2004 Rookie of the Year winner secured three championships and earned five scoring titles, and showed us she’s still built for big moments. It's fair to say Taurasi’s competitiveness defined a generation.

3. Seimone Augustus (2006)

Besides being the No. 1 pick who brought credibility to the early years of the Minnesota Lynx, Seimone Augustus also helped usher in one of the greatest dynasties the WNBA has ever seen. The guard-forward won four championships and she's also forever cemented in history as one of The W25.

4. Candace Parker (2008)

Including any forward-center hybrid in a conversation about long-term dominance means recognizing just how rare it is to truly master both roles. Candace Parker might be the best example we’ll ever get. She was both Rookie of the Year and MVP in her debut season and led two different teams to championships.

5. Angel McCoughtry (2009)

Now that our list of WNBA Rookie of the Year winners who fully delivered is starting to take shape, Angel McCoughtry has to be part of the conversation. She led the league in steals as a rookie, helped Atlanta reach the playoffs that same year, and took them to three Finals appearances in four seasons.

6. Maya Moore (2011)

The No. 1 overall pick out of UConn, Maya Moore had everything you want in a player. At 6’0” with a lethal jumper and titles at every level, she became the face of the Lynx dynasty from the moment she arrived.

7. Breanna Stewart (2016)

Watching Breanna Stewart become the most complete forward in the WNBA shouldn’t surprise anyone who followed her college run at UConn. Her first few seasons in Seattle were proof she was ready for the spotlight, and if anything, she's only gotten better since joining the New York Liberty's star-studded roster. Several WNBA championships and MVP awards later, there really shouldn’t be any more debate.

8. A’ja Wilson (2018)

A’ja Wilson has a long list of qualities worth praising: She always shows up, she never backs down, and more specifically, she’s one of the WNBA’s most dominant two-way forces. The 2018 Rookie of the Year led the Aces to championships back-to-back in 2022 and 2023, and with the way things have been going for the team, a third might be on the way sooner or later. Off the court, Wilson has given us “Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You” and her signature shoe, the Nike A’One.

9. Napheesa Collier (2019)

Oh, what a time to be Phee. She’s gone from Rookie of the Year to franchise cornerstone, Olympic gold medalist, and now the co-founder of her own league, Unrivaled. Not to mention, Collier has become an All-Star, a team captain, and the face of the Minnesota Lynx.

10. Aliyah Boston (2023)

Compared to many of her peers on the list — who, to be fair, are already WNBA veterans or retired — Aliyah Boston has quite a lot to add to her résumé. Since entering the league in 2023, she’s led the WNBA in field goal percentage and anchored Indiana’s defense.

11. Caitlin Clark (2024)

While there's a lot of controversy surrounding the League’s top players, Caitlin Clark’s spot here is undoubtedly deserved. Since joining the pro league in 2024, she’s led all rookies in both points and assists per game, and maybe more importantly, brought a surge of new fans with her. Clark has the numbers, the attention, and the visibility to remain one of women’s basketball’s defining figures for the next decade.