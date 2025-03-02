Image Image Credit Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams, JAY-Z, and Nelly Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center



The year 2000 was transformative for Hip Hop. As the genre entered a new millennium, it fully embraced its influence on the global stage, breaking boundaries and dominating the charts. The year delivered timeless singles that spanned from club anthems to deeply personal storytelling, showcasing rap’s versatility and cultural significance from artists like Nelly, JAY-Z, and more. As we celebrate 25 years of these songs, it’s clear their impact hasn’t faded. These tracks defined the sound of the early 2000s and remain cornerstones of Hip Hop’s evolution. Let’s revisit some of those top rap singles turning 25, honoring the songs that shaped a golden era.

1. Country Grammar by Nelly

Nelly’s breakout hit, "Country Grammar," introduced the world to his melodic Midwest style. From his debut album Country Grammar, the track’s infectious hook and St. Louis swagger put Nelly on the map and made the song an instant classic.

2. I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) by JAY-Z

With its smooth, club-ready production by the Neptunes, "I Just Wanna Love U" brought charisma and energy to The Dynasty: Roc La Familia. JAY-Z’s effortless delivery paired with Pharrell’s signature hooks created a timeless party anthem.

3. B.O.B. by OutKast

OutKast’s "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)" from Stankonia was a sonic explosion. Its rapid-fire lyrics, genre-blurring production, and urgent energy pushed Hip Hop’s creative boundaries, cementing André 3000 and Big Boi’s status as innovators.

4. So Fresh, So Clean by OutKast

This hit by OutKast has become a quintessential track in the evolution of Southern Hip Hop. With its smooth, laid-back beat and catchy hook, the song exemplifies the duo’s ability to blend funk, soul, and innovative production into a sound that felt fresh and ahead of its time. Its fusion of genre-defying elements helped make “So Fresh, So Clean” a track that still resonates with fans today.

5. E.I. by Nelly

Nelly doubled down on his melodic flow with "E.I.," a playful and catchy follow-up to "Country Grammar." The track showcased his Midwest charm and became another hit from his groundbreaking debut album, Country Grammar.

6. The Real Slim Shady by Eminem

Eminem’s "The Real Slim Shady" from T he Marshall Mathers LP was equal parts humor and critique, tackling fame with biting wit. Its bold lyrics and catchy hook made it a cultural phenomenon and one of Em’s most iconic tracks.

7. Shake Ya A** by Mystikal

Mystikal’s "Shake Ya A**," from Let’s Get Read y, was a Neptunes-produced club banger with undeniable energy. Mystikal’s commanding delivery and the track’s funk-infused beat made it an unforgettable party anthem.

8. Stan by Eminem

"Stan," from T he Marshall Mathers LP, was a haunting story of fan obsession and fame’s dark side. Eminem’s masterful storytelling paired with Dido’s ethereal hook created one of rap’s most memorable and emotionally gripping tracks.

10. Oh No by Mos Def

Mos Def’s "Oh No," featuring Nate Dogg and Pharoahe Monch, was a dynamic blend of lyrical precision and smooth hooks. The track’s balance of introspection and energy showcased Mos Def’s versatility and cemented its place in underground Hip Hop.

11. Whoa! by Black Rob

Black Rob’s "Whoa!" from Life Story was an East Coast anthem. With its hard-hitting beat and vivid storytelling, the track captured the raw energy of New York streets and remains a staple in Hip Hop playlists.

12. Wobble Wobble by 504 Boyz

The 504 Boyz delivered a Southern party anthem with "Wobble Wobble." Its infectious bounce beat and carefree lyrics brought New Orleans’ unique energy to the mainstream, solidifying its place as a dancefloor favorite.

13. What’Chu Like by Da Brat

Da Brat’s "What’Chu Like," featuring Tyrese, combined sultry R&B vibes with slick rap verses. From her album Unrestricted, the track showcased Da Brat’s versatility and earned her crossover success.

14. The Way I Am by Eminem

Eminem’s "The Way I Am" was a raw and introspective track from The Marshall Mathers LP. Addressing fame’s pressures and public scrutiny, the song’s haunting production matched its deeply personal lyrics, making it a standout moment in his career.

15. Southern Hospitality by Ludacris

"Southern Hospitality," produced by the Neptunes, was Ludacris’ loud and proud celebration of Southern culture. From Back For the First Time, its booming bass and Luda’s larger-than-life delivery made it an undeniable anthem.

16. Ante Up by M.O.P. and Funkmaster Flex

"Ante Up" was pure adrenaline. M.O.P.’s aggressive verses and Funkmaster Flex’s explosive production created a track that’s both a street anthem and a mosh-pit starter.

17. Sippin’ On Some Syrup by Three 6 Mafia featuring UGK and Project Pat

Three 6 Mafia introduced the world to Southern rap’s hypnotic side with "Sippin’ On Some Syrup." Featuring UGK, the track’s slow, syrupy vibe became a defining moment for Memphis rap.

18. Bad Boyz by Shyne featuring Barrington Levy

"Bad Boyz" was Shyne’s breakout track, pairing his deep, commanding voice with a reggae-inspired hook. From his self-titled debut, the track was an unapologetic street anthem that highlighted his raw talent.

19. #1 Stunna by Big Tymers featuring Juvenile and Lil Wayne

"#1 Stunna" was Cash Money’s ode to opulence. Big Tymers celebrated their flashy lifestyle with Mannie Fresh’s signature production and larger-than-life bravado, cementing their status as Southern rap icons.

20. Danger (Been So Long) by Mystikal featuring Nivea

Mystikal teamed up with Nivea for "Danger," a fiery track from Let’s Get Ready. Its infectious beat and Mystikal’s charismatic energy made it a standout anthem.

21. Whistle While You Twurk by Ying Yang Twins

"Whistle While You Twurk" brought the Ying Yang Twins to the forefront of Southern rap. With its playful lyrics and bass-heavy beat, the track became a strip club anthem and set the stage for the crunk movement.

22. Fire by Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes delivered explosive energy with "Fire" from Anarchy. His dynamic flow and the track’s high-octane beat showcased Busta’s reputation as one of rap’s most electrifying performers.

23. Keep It Thoro by Prodigy

Prodigy’s "Keep It Thoro," from H.N.I.C., was a gritty showcase of his lyrical mastery. The dark, minimalist beat complemented Prodigy’s vivid storytelling, making it an East Coast classic.

24. Ghost Deini by Ghostface Killah featuring Lord Superb

Ghostface Killah’s "Ghost Deini," from Supreme Clientele, was a masterclass in cinematic storytelling. Ghostface’s vivid imagery and soulful production solidified the track’s place in Wu-Tang lore.

25. Callin’ Me by Lil Zane featuring 112

Lil Zane’s "Callin’ Me" was a smooth, melodic track that captured the essence of early 2000s rap. Its laid-back vibe and catchy hook made it a fan favorite and highlighted Zane’s youthful charm.

The year 2000 was a pivotal moment for rap, delivering singles that still dominate playlists and inspire new generations. These 25 tracks defined the genre’s golden era, blending lyrical innovation with cultural impact. Their timeless appeal reminds us why the early 2000s remain an iconic period in Hip Hop history.