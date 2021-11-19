Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LL Cool J Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LL Cool J brought a new sound to Hip Hop. Deemed the genre's first ladies' man, the MC openly explored love and lust in his rhymes, intertwining gritty, confident anthems with romantic ballads on his albums. He is the creative behind classic love songs, often blending his lyricism with the heartsick croons of R&B aficionados like the Boyz II Men-assisted hit, "Hey Lover." Since his teenage debut in 1985, LL Cool J has crafted raw and authentic tracks describing his desires for passion and penchant for fleeting sexual encounters, driven mainly by an infatuation with beautiful women.

Sex already had its place in Hip Hop, intimacy not so much. When LL Cool J hit the scene, he introduced a style of rap that appealed to both women and men, standing out against his peers and rising to prominence. Speaking on being the first rapper to make songs for women on “Club Shay Shay,” he said, "I did it because it was from the heart. I did it because I like girls, and I wanted to rap to them. It was pretty simple. It was pretty basic. It wasn't really even that deep..."

That is not to say he spat rhymes of sweeping young ladies off their feet with walks in the park. The Grammy Award-winning artist produced raunchy flows about enticing partners with his sensuality and mesmerizing them with his charisma in the bedroom, or vice versa. He collaborated with female artists on some of his most sex-charged songs, such as the 1995 hit "Doin’ It," which featured a provocative back-and-forth between LL Cool J and his lover, sung by Leshaun. With such explicit content, the Hip Hop veteran's songs are considered some of the steamiest of his era.

From foreplay to orgasms, check out 11 of LL Cool J's freakiest lyrics.

1. Back Seat: “We're bonin' on the dark blocks / Wearin' out the shocks, wettin' up the dashboard clock / Seats full of sweat, I told ya I would get it / Your kitty, kitty, cat, cat, was hungry so I fed it”

As the title suggests, "Back Seat” details a wet and wild encounter in the back of a classic Jeep. This relatable track depicts the rapper picking up a date for a quickie and cruising around the city for the perfect spot before getting down to business. It is as fast as an episode of TV, which he emphasizes on the hook, but even more enthralling, especially because it comes with the risk of getting caught.

2. Doin' It: “I wanna knock your block off, get my rocks off / Blow your socks off, make sure your G spot's soft”

Representing Queens and Brooklyn, "Doin' It" is one of LL Cool J's biggest hits and a notable song in Hip Hop. The catchy hook stuck with listeners, with the back-and-forth between Leshaun and LL Cool J narrating the ins and outs of their hot and heavy sexual encounter. Like his fans, the rapper still loves the track, which cornered everything from sexual health to expression in just a few minutes. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said, “That’s one of my favorites, because what’s better than doin’ it? And the track pounds just like you’re doing it. It just made me feel good, you know? ‘I represent Queens / She was raised out of Brooklyn’ has definitely become part of the vernacular, I guess you would call it.”

3. Hey Lover: “Still, he can't stop me from having daydreams / Tonguin' you down with vanilla ice cream / Kissing on your thighs under moonlight / Searchin' your body with my tongue, girl, all night”

LL Cool J told Entertainment Weekly that this one felt so right, it was finished in one take. "Hey Lover" recruited the sounds of Boyz II Men to describe the Def Jam Recordings signee’s experience with love at first sight. After seeing a woman out, the Hip Hop lover dreams of being the one she is with instead of her chump of a boyfriend. He is so smitten that he even thinks about marrying her, but not without knowing her on a deeper, sexier level first. The collaboration won Best Rap Solo Performance at the 1997 Grammy Awards.

4. Big Ole Butt: “When she walked out the door, I threw my tongue down her throat / Pushed her back inside and pulled off her coat / Laid her on the table and placed my order / And gave her a tip much bigger than a quarter”

On "Big Ole Butt," LL Cool J is tempted by his wandering eye. He admits to lying about his relationship status to multiple women, confessing that their physical attraction is too hard to forget until he sleeps with them. It is the kind of scandalous, womanizing anthem that puts his romantic persona on the back burner, resonating with those who prefer a less than monogamous dating life.

5. Ooh Wee: “Tell me how you never had it this deeply / Imma whisper slick, you respond sweetly / Extra freaky, I trick and you treat me / I’ll give, you take, but don't hesitate / When you feel it girl, throw it right back / Just let me hold ya by your shoulders / D**n, you can take it like that?”

Sometimes, we need a little coaching when we are with a new partner. From these lyrics, it is apparent the "Loungin (Who Do Ya Luv)" rapper is not afraid to say what he wants in the bedroom and instruct as needed. He taps R&B artist Ginuwine on the double entendre hook that plays with the innuendo of "coming inside." “Ooh Wee” is unabashedly steamy from top to bottom.

6. I Need Love: “Our bodies explode in ecstasy unreal / You're as soft as a pillow and I'm as hard as steel / It's like a dream land, I can't lie, I never been there / Maybe this is an experience that me and you can share”

Global hit "I Need Love" finds LL Cool J coming to terms, perhaps for the first time, with the idea that being a ladies' man isn't all he thought it was and realizing that part of him wants more. He admits that meeting his true love would make him feel complete and tells the story of how it would be between them. It is a song truly from the heart and inspired by an unknown muse. While the ladies loved this one, it was not as popular with the rapper's peers, who saw it as "soft and wrong." His new heartthrob image contradicted the rough and tough tracks he had become known for, leading to a temporary shift in his career.

7. Candy: “Of days when love was true, I slept and held you / Taste the brown sugar let your climax melt you / Candy you're occupying all of my thoughts”

A nod to New Edition’s "Candy Girl," LL Cool J reminisces on a high school sweetheart he will always love. Like many first lovers, he remembers how sweet and passionate their time together was, assuring her she has always meant something to him.

8. Ain't Nobody: “I'm the best when it comes to makin' love all night / Throw your butterscotch body beneath the red light / Blaze it up girl, Imma lace it real tight / Go deep 'til the full moon turn to sunlight”

The Mr. Smith artist covered Chaka Khan's "Ain’t Nobody," managing to incorporate his alluring sex appeal. Asserting that he is the best at this love-making thing, LL Cool J describes feeling like a "tiger caged up" until his lover comes home. Khan's voice overlays on the hook as the New York native dirty talks until the next verse.

9. Nobody Can Freak You: “True, what if I strip for you, dance on the bed while you under my leg / Would you suck your fingers, start to beg, or would you crawl like a tiger / And give me some head”

On "Nobody Can Freak You,” the chart-topping artist once again channels the ferocious sexual spirit animal that lies behind his sultry rhymes, but this time, the roles are reversed. Like "Doin' It," the track features Leshaun as the rapper's lover, with Keith Sweat delivering a velvety hook. The partners cannot resist a night of rough passion, confident that nobody is pleasuring the other like they can. If nothing more, it is a celebration of foreplay and the art of doing it right.

10. Fatty Girl: “I'm talkin’ down home smothered in gravy, Cool J be / Havin’ young ladies bustin’ like 380s”

LL Cool J paired with Ludacris on this single about tantalizing big butts. Half trash-talk, half cocky suave, the Phenomenon creator is calling out the haters. While keeping it a little more respectful than Luda, LL Cool J brags about handing out orgasms, seemingly to the women his challengers wish they could have.

11. Proclivities: “Make the O-face for me, bounce your a** on me / Turn around, bust it open, that's a long story / Give it to you mad rough, baby, where the handcuffs? / Imma tie you up from the back while we stand up / Pullin' on your hair, kiss you from the side / Keep it right there, slingshot ride”

Imprinting his erotic flair onto the modern class, LL Cool J collaborated with Saweetie on this naughty track from his 2024 album, The FORCE. The ode to sex strips the act down to bare terms: an act of pleasure that feels good. Saweetie's confidence, matched with LL Cool J's swagger, lends to a seductive cut.