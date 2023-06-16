Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From the strong sense of sisterhood in "Girlfriends" to the wild antics of "Martin," Jamie Foxx's quick wit in "The Jamie Foxx Show" and the characters' fierce independence in "Living Single," these popular TV shows functioned as left an impact and shed light on the complex realities of Black life in America.

Nevertheless, these series suffered the same terrible fate — early cancellation — despite their evident effect and critical acclaim. However, a shining example of resiliency emerged from the ashes; some of these popular shows found a new life in reboots. The opportunity at a second chance revitalized beloved narratives and secured their place as timeless masterpieces in the constantly changing landscape of Black television. Check out the best six reboots of classic Black TV shows.

1. Bel-Air

It couldn’t have been easy to reimagine "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," a classic that ran from 1990 to 1996, but its remake did a fantastic job. The plot of "Bel-Air" remained true to its initial idea: Will gets into a fight and moves in with his rich family in Los Angeles. However, this wasn’t just any reboot. With newcomer Jabari Banks playing the iconic leading role, "Bel-Air" took a dramatic turn in more ways than one. Produced by Jada Pinkett-Smith and the original show’s starring actor, Will Smith, via their Westbrook Studios in collaboration with Universal Television, the Peacock series became a huge hit.

2. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

"The Proud Family" was a popular animated TV series in the early 2000s that chronicled 14-year-old Penny Proud as she dealt with the highs and lows of adolescence. In 2020, viewers were ecstatic to hear that the cherished series would return in a reboot to Disney+. In February 2022, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" made its debut on the streaming platform, and by January 2023, it was broadcasting on the Disney Channel. Unlike other revivals, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" included the return of the original cast. Cedric The Entertainer once again plays Uncle Bobby, Alvaro Gutierrez is Papi, and Kyla Pratt is back as the iconic Penny.

3. She’s Gotta Have It

The new Netflix adaptation of Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It breathes fresh life into the beloved story. Set in modern-day Brooklyn, the eponymous show follows the fiercely independent artist Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) as she defies social standards and navigates relationships. With its fearless examination of feminism and sexuality, the program bravely takes on modern problems like social justice and gentrification. It also features a lively soundtrack that Lee personally selected, perfectly conveying the vibrancy and diversity of its environment. All in all, the revival presents a contemporary and complex picture of love, identity and society in the 21st century.

4. The Wonder Years

"The Wonder Years," which debuted in 1988 and ran for six seasons until 1993, was given a second chance in 2021. However, instead of following a white suburban family like in the original, the focus is on a Black family living in the same era. At the center of the narrative is 12-year-old Dean Williams (Elisha "EJ" Williams). The cast also includes Don Cheadle as adult Dean and the narrator, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki.

5. Boomerang

A funny spoof on the contemporary challenge of balancing work and life, "Boomerang" was a sequel to Eddie Murphy's beloved 1992 film. The sitcom ran for two seasons on BET, with its second directed completely by women. It was jointly produced by Lena Waithe and Halle Berry, who starred in the first season. Waithe posted on Instagram that she was proud of the series.

6. The Game

The legendary series “The Game” — starring Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Tia Mowry and Pooch Hall — ran on The CW before it was cancelled in 2009 after three seasons. In 2011, BET took over and created history by airing the most-watched sitcom premiere in cable television history at the time. "The Game" enjoyed a successful six-season run on the network before ending in 2015. However, the story did not end there. The show returned to Paramount+ in 2021. The cast has changed over time, but it still ranks among the best TV programs ever rebooted.