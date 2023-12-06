Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Boi and André 3000 from Outkast Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Outkast is widely regarded as one of the greatest rap groups of all time. Their journey began in 1992, but it wasn't until the following year that they made their irreversible mark on Hip Hop history with the smash hit “Player’s Ball.” They infused the essence of the South into their sound, weaving G-Funk vibes with that signature Southern swagger, propelling the region onto the global musical map with undeniable force.

The dynamic duo, Big Boi and André 3000, first met at an Atlanta mall, where their creative synergy would intertwine and ignite the rap world. Their victories culminated in Grammy Awards and over 20 million records sold across six platinum masterpieces. Below, journey through their distinguished catalog, and enter their arsenal of hits as this list takes on the monumental task of ranking Outkast's discography, paying tribute to the sonic brilliance that continues to echo through the corridors of Hip Hop history.

6. Idlewild

The soundtrack for the cinematic masterpiece Idlewild reflected the duo's expansive lyrical and sonic palette. "Idlewild Blue" combined bluesy guitars and harmonicas with André 3000's smooth vocals. "PJ & Rooster" had the feel of a lively juke joint with an energetic piano riff as André and Big Boi exchanged verses about riches and romance. Meanwhile, "The Train" kept the retro vibes going with an infectious horn section entwined seamlessly through the chorus that ensured the album maintained its vintage allure.

5. Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik

Outkast emerged as teenagers with the release of their debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. Despite having only met two years before at an Atlanta mall, they seemed destined for musical kinship from the start. Their 1994 debut exuded a sense of unity and shared vision that contradicted their young age. Unquestionably, "Player's Ball" was the breakout hit — a seductive groove that painted a vivid picture of a lavish, pimped-out lifestyle and rising above the struggles of the streets.

However, Outkast never strayed from reality. Tracks like "Call of da Wild" analyzed the harsh realities that drive young souls to crime, while "Git Up, Git Out" exposed their own youthful mistakes, accompanied by the horn-infused melodies and soulful chorus stylings of CeeLo Green and Goodie Mob collaborators. Outkast's debut album not only laid the groundwork for their illustrious career but also demonstrated a keen understanding of the complexities of street life.

4. Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

Behold the artwork: Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, which was not only a groundbreaking masterpiece but also the bestselling rap album in history. Could we expect anything less from Hip Hop's most iconic duo? Big Boi's Speakerboxxx exploded with energy, a modern take on Dungeon Family funk. Tracks like "GhettoMusick" unleashed an endless stream of breakbeats and organ chords, while "The Way You Move" enlisted Sleepy Brown to create a suave anthem for the steppers.

Then, there was André 3000's The Love Below, which dipped into the eccentric and refined. From the celestial embrace of "Prototype" to the radiating electro-funk frenzy of "Hey Ya!" this side of the LP defied categorization, creating a melodic style that moved between the realms of love and innovation.

3. Stankonia

By the time Stankonia arrived in 2000, it was abundantly clear that the South had a powerful message to convey, and its presence in the music industry was unmistakable. Outkast refused to play it safe, both in terms of sonic landscape and lyrical content. Despite its rapid rise to mainstream prominence, the album's sound and narratives were anything but conventional. With the widespread anthem "Ms. Jackson" dominating the airwaves, Outkast seamlessly wove everyday tales into a tapestry, while songs like "Toilet Tisha" encouraged listeners to groove to a slower, funk-infused rhythm in their daily lives.

"B.O.B." shattered any preconceived notions and showcased Outkast's refusal to be confined within the constraints of a singular genre or neatly packaged label, be it mainstream or underground. The legends forged their path with Stankonia and left a lasting legacy on the music scene.

2. ATLiens

André 3000 and Big Boi created a profound meditation on the human experience in this album, which was both rooted in reality and transcendent of it. Within the sonic landscape of ATLiens, classic P-Funk grooves, dub rhythms and gospel melodies blended seamlessly with the essence of Southern living. The true innovation was in the duo's lyrical mastery, with tracks like "Babylon" featuring dizzying cadences that mesmerized fans, while "13th Floor/Growing Old" encouraged heartfelt contemplations on mortality to explore themes both earthly and ethereal.

1. Aquemini

Renowned as the epitome of Southern rap mastery, the release of Aquemini in 1998 was arguably the turning point of Outkast going from regional rap luminaries to mainstream stars. This groundbreaking album was a historic moment, catapulting the already-revered duo to the forefront of Hip Hop innovation. With production primarily handled by Outkast themselves and the skillful Mr. DJ, Aquemini manifested a sonic landscape that married the quintessentially Southern with the strikingly supernatural.

This distinct blend was most palpable on the iconic single "Rosa Parks," where the cadence of hollow snares interacted with the vibration of pulsating basslines, all while embellished with the rustic twang of acoustic guitars and punctuated by a soulful harmonica solo from André's stepfather. This fusion of disparate elements not only demonstrated Outkast's musical aptitude but also reinforced their status as avant-garde maestros in the Hip Hop pantheon.