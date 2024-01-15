Image Image Credit Presley Ann/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent and Eminem Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

50 Cent has responded to recent comments made by Eminem regarding the creation of a potential joint album. On Friday (Dec. 27), the G-Unit head honcho hopped on Instagram to confirm that he’s down with bringing the storied full-length collaboration to reality. “Looks like I’ll be back in the booth after all!” he wrote. “Just gotta do this residency in Vegas first.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Eminem paid a visit to SiriusXM's Shade 45 on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) in celebration of the satellite radio station’s 20th anniversary. While there, DJ Whoo Kid asked him about making an LP with his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ counterpart. “That would be great. We just gotta stop bulls**tting and do it,” he stated. “I would never say it’s not possible.” Em’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, added, “I would love to hear it, so whenever you guys are ready, we’re putting it out.”

In January, the Detroit icon spoke about the possibility while promoting his solo material. “I don’t know where that’s come from, but it’s crazy,” he admitted at that time. “He’s been on a roll since the tour. I told him whatever the f**k he needs from me, I’m here. That s**t’d be crazy, though — an album with me and him.”

Over the years, 50 Cent and Eminem have crafted some classic singles, including “Peep Show,” “Psycho,” “The Re-Up,” “Jimmy Crack Corn,” “Patiently Waiting” and “Crack A Bottle,” the last of which also featured Dr. Dre. The dynamic duo could also be heard on songs like Lloyd Banks’ “Warrior Part 2” and Obie Trice’s “We All Die One Day.” While 50 didn’t appear on his former boss’ 12th studio effort, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), he did contribute by providing a humorous cameo for one of Em’s promotional clips.