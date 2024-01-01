Image Image Credit Artwork for ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce): Expanded Mourner’s Edition’ Image Alt Eminem Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Sept. 13), Eminem unveiled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce): Expanded Mourner’s Edition, an updated version of his 12th studio album. The new release came with two tracks from his digital deluxe – "Kyrie & Luka" with 2 Chainz and the FIFTEENAFTER-assisted "Like My S**t" – and a remix of "Fuel" that swapped out JID for Shady artists Westside Boogie and Grip.

As REVOLT reported, Eminem first announced the Expanded Mourner’s Edition with a teaser – one that saw him crossing paths with The Alchemist in a convenience store. Unfortunately, that cameo didn't translate into a new collaboration between the two, who previously joined forces on the self-titled standout from Al's Chemical Warfare album.

Initially released in July, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) came with additional contributions from the likes of Jelly Roll, Big Sean, BabyTron, and Skylar Grey. The project became Eminem's 11th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 281,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold.

On Wednesday (Sept. 11), the Aftermath/Interscope signee gave viewers a live introduction of his latest body of work at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. During the show's opening performance, he delivered lively renditions of "Houdini" and "Somebody Save Me" with assists from several doppelgängers, effectively paying homage to his memorable 2000 MTV VMAs set.

Outside of his own work, Eminem appeared alongside LL Cool J for their recent cut "Murdergram Deux," a hard-hitting offering from LL's The FORCE drop. In addition to co-producing the record with Q-Tip, the Detroit, MI rhymer blessed his Queens, NY counterpart with references of everything from Jimmy Hoffa to Frank Sinatra. "When I say that you ain't f**kin' with moi, I do not mean kisses blew, but I got the potential to, f**kin' flip when I'm mentioned with a penchant to, come back with a vengeance like Jack the Ripper," Em defiantly rapped.