On Wednesday (Aug. 21), Eminem unveiled a new video for "Somebody Save Me," a Jelly Roll-assisted offering that he produced alongside Benny Blanco and Emile Haynie. The track saw the Detroit emcee delving into his past drug addiction and the effect it's had on his family relationships -- specifically, his daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers. "I've been staring at that video of Hailie, almost daily of her playing a guitar, in hopes maybe that'll give me the power to fight, but the addict in me's a coward," he rapped.

The accompanying clip was released in conjunction with BetterHelp, a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services. Upon pressing play, fans could watch Eminem as he viewed old footage of Hailie Jade; his former sister-in-law's daughter, Alaina Marie Scott; his adopted offspring, Stevie Laine Mathers; and his younger half-brother, Nathan Samra-Mathers. Jelly Roll also made an appearance during the song's chorus.

"Somebody Save Me" is the latest single from Eminem's 12th studio LP, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which was released back in July. Including its deluxe edition, the album consisted of 22 songs with additional contributions from 2 Chainz, JID, Big Sean, BabyTron, Skylar Grey, Ez Mil, and more. The Death of Slim Shady debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it Eminem's 11th overall to top that chart.

While promoting the aforementioned body of work, the "Houdini" emcee teamed up with Complex for an unhinged, A.I.-assisted back-and-forth with his Slim Shady alter ego. "If it wasn’t for me, you’d still be wearing the same d**n Nike Air hat," the virtual doppelganger stated matter-of-factly to his real-life counterpart. "You’re not f**king Taylor Swift. You had one era that mattered, mine. Everything that people think of when they think of Eminem is f**king yours truly. From the blonde hair to the middle finger, to the f**king jokes, all of it, me. And if we’re being honest, the music that you’ve been dropping since I’ve bounced ain’t it, for real. When I heard your last s**t, I thought that s**t was f**king A.I."