Eminem's latest track, "Houdini," made a resounding impact on the music scene with an impressive No. 2 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. As revealed by Billboard earlier today (June 10), the song garnered 48.8 million streams, along with "4 million in radio reach and 49,000 sold from its release on May 31 through June 6." This success set the stage for Eminem's upcoming 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), which is slated for a summer release.

With "Houdini," Eminem secured his 23rd Hot 100 top 10 placement and further solidified his position as one of the most successful artists since the chart's inception in 1958. Only 17 other artists have achieved the same feat since 2000. Em currently holds the seventh-most top 10 hits, trailing behind industry heavyweights like Drake, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.

Billboard added that "Houdini" didn't stop at the Hot 100; the track also claimed the No. 1 spot on Streaming Songs, marking the Detroit emcee's third leader in this category, and Digital Song Sales, making it his 12th chart-topper. Additionally, "Houdini" climbed to No. 1 on both the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

The Eminem and Luis Resto-produced effort interpolated Steve Miller Band's classic hit, "Abracadabra," which topped the Hot 100 in 1982. Furthermore, "Houdini" shares its title with another song by Dua Lipa, albeit a different composition, which reached its peak at No. 11 on the Hot 100 in November 2023.

As REVOLT previously reported, Eminem announced his upcoming album via a trailer that parodied classic crime dramas. "The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise," said an unknown individual in the clip. The Shady Records head honcho also posted an obituary for his iconic alter ego, Slim Shady, in several different news publications around the world, including The Detroit News and The Detroit Free Press.