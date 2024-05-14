Image Image Credit J. Shearer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eminem Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It appears as if the promotional campaign for Eminem's next body of work is heating up. Earlier today (May 14), The Detroit News revealed a Slim Shady obituary from its print edition. Screenshots from other newspapers have also popped up on social media – including a publication in Germany.

"A product of Detroit who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid-to-late 1990s, Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single, 'My Name Is,' which -- along with its uniquely eye-catching video -- exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience," read the death notice about Eminem’s alter ego. "That audience was soon exposed to the extreme darkness of the muse/rapper as he led millions of music fans down a road that glorified a demonstrably nihilistic worldview."

The obituary continued, "Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end. His complex and tortured existence has come to a close and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed the world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth."

As REVOLT previously reported, Eminem confirmed the impending release of his 12th studio LP, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), via a short parody of classic crime shows like "Unsolved Mysteries." "The anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies," an unnamed individual said in the clip. "The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady."