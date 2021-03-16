Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth/Contributor via Getty Images and Icon Sportswire/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator and Eminem Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Aug. 14), Tyler, The Creator paid a visit to Maverick Carter for the latest episode of "Mavericks." During the sit-down, the artist-producer spoke on his childhood, career, and more.

At one point, the topic of Eminem came up, and Tyler reflected on his past comments about the Detroit rapper's music and catalog. The Odd Future talent previously called Em's "Walk on Water" collaboration with Beyoncé "horrible" and heavily critiqued 2010's Recovery. It didn’t take long for the Shady Records head honcho to return fire, which he did on the controversial Kamizake standout “Fall.”

“I saw this show, ‘Painkiller’ on Netflix... I felt so bad about those tweets and things like that," he admitted to Carter. "Thinking from his perspective, someone like me publicly saying that stuff, and him getting off drugs, and being clean, and getting to a point in his life that that’s behind him, and me implying that [the music was wack], he probably felt like I was attacking him. I thought I was like... I was just like, ‘I don’t like the music.’ He was in a different part of his life and probably felt like I was attacking him."

Tyler continued, “I feel so bad about saying that stuff because my perspective was so limited. And I love him, that dude taught me how to rap. I learned how to put words together in rhythm because of some of the Eminem stuff I was hearing, and storytelling, and things like that. So, after watching that show, that gave me perspective, and I felt so terrible about some of the things I said about that Recovery album 'cause I realized that was a big step and meant a lot to him. My f**king young stupid a** was like, ‘I wanna hear ‘Same Song & Dance’! I loved The Eminem Show!’ But he’s not there anymore. I felt terrible. If I ever see him, I wanna tell him that in person.”

Check out the full interview below.