Tyler, The Creator left many fans across the United States disappointed by canceling two headlining performances scheduled for late summer. Earlier today (June 20), the 33-year-old artist announced that he would not be able to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands in San Francisco, which are set to take place one weekend apart in early August.

“I hate saying this, but I have to cancel Lollapalooza and Outside Lands,” he wrote on Twitter. “I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. That is not sexy at all. Please, please forgive me, or call me names when you see me in person. Love.”

Despite the cancellations, Tyler recently made a surprise appearance at Kendrick Lamar’s "Pop Out" show in Inglewood during Mustard's set. His performance of "WUSYANAME" and "EARFQUAKE" thrilled the audience at the Kia Forum, which saw other surprise appearances from Dom Kennedy, Westside Boogie, and many more. “It was beautiful to see the whole city come together last night,” Tyler stated on social media. “My first raps were written at home off Crenshaw Drive and [W. 82nd Street], right down the street from the Forum. Thank you. Shoutout Free Lunch.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Kendrick Lamar wowed fans with performances of “Euphoria,” “DNA,” and “Alright.” He was joined by his former TDE labelmates and Black Hippy comrades Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and ScHoolboy Q. While the quartet caught vibes onstage, fans got high-energy renditions of “Money Trees,” “Win,” “King’s Dead,” “6:16 in LA,” “Collard Greens,” and “THat Part.” One notable highlight was Dr. Dre's surprise appearance for “Still D.R.E.” and an introduction of “Not Like Us,” which K. Dot performed multiple times.

Notably, "Not Like Us" broke several streaming records and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 despite having a limited tracking week. It also reached the top spot in South Africa and peaked in the top 20 in Australia, Canada, and countries across Europe.