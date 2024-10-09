Image Image Credit Mark Robinson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eminem Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Eminem has more heat before the year ends. On Tuesday (Sept. 10), he unveiled a short teaser for The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce): Expanded Mourner’s Edition, which saw him waltzing through a convenience store before spilling a milk carton displaying an image of his alter ego. The Alchemist makes a cameo appearance as the store clerk, which may or may not confirm the producer's musical involvement.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) was released back in July with assists from 2 Chainz, JID, Ez Mil, Big Sean, BabyTron, and more. The project became the Detroit rhymer's 11th No. 1 to top the Billboard 200 while also landing on many other charts worldwide.

The most recent visual from Em's 12th studio album was for the Jelly Roll-assisted "Somebody Save Me," a heartfelt message to the rapper's family – especially his only biological child, Hailie Jade Mathers. "I've been starin' at that video of Hailie, almost daily of her playin' a guitar, in hopes maybe that'll give me the power to fight," he rapped on the emotionally charged offering.

In an interview with Spout, Jelly Roll spoke on collaborating with the Shady Records head honcho. "It’s by far the most unreal thing that’s happened in my career yet," the Hip Hop-turned-country star admitted. "When he sent the record over and I got to hear it the first time, it reminded me of ‘Mockingbird.’ It reminded me of The Eminem Show, that era of him." He continued by explaining how the track "made you feel like you were in his living room with him." "You knew his daughter, you knew the family struggles, you knew what he was going through, you felt it," Jelly Roll added.

Watch the aforementioned teaser below. In honor of superstitious folks’ unluckiest day, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce): Expanded Mourner’s Edition will arrive this Friday (Sept. 13).