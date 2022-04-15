Image Image Credit Michael Buckner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Sept. 9), the list of nominees for the 2024 Country Music Awards was announced with the likes of Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, and many more confirmed as lucky recipients for their musical efforts. It didn't take long for social media to notice the absence of Beyoncé, who was expected to be included in honor of her eighth studio LP, COWBOY CARTER.

"No one in the history of having a No. 1 album AND song has been completely snubbed at an award show. IN ANY CATEGORY," claimed Twitter user xoraveen. "The CMAs can kiss the blackest part of my a**. Beyoncé deserved better." Previous collaborator Shaboozey, whose breakout single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" scored him nods for Best New Artist and Single of the Year, used his platform to give the Houston icon her flowers. "That goes without saying. Thank you, Beyoncé, for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time!" he tweeted.

Released in March, COWBOY CARTER saw the Destiny's Child alum experimenting with country, Americana, and other genres that have been a part of her and her family's history.

"This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed, and it was very clear that I wasn’t," REVOLT reported her stating at the time of the album's release. "But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives [to] educating [us] on our musical history."

Check out plenty of other reactions regarding Beyoncé and the CMAs below.