On Wednesday (Sept. 11), LL Cool J unveiled a music video for "Murdergram Deux," a collaboration with fellow Hip Hop veteran Eminem. Over Em and Q-Tip's energetic production, the two emcees showcased their microphone skills by delivering some of their best bars to date. "Do you remember the first time you heard the legend in leather? The career ender with the road killer stuck to his fender, I'm on another bender, drunk off the power that make a coward surrender as I devour contenders," LL ferociously rapped on the song's opening lines.

The Jake the Shooter-directed clip began with a dope re-creation of the Queens emcee’s Bigger and Deffer artwork. He and his Detroit counterpart could also be seen performing in front of nostalgic environments, including a wall covered with speakers and some larger-than-life graffiti artwork.

"Murdergram Deux" is the latest to come from LL's 14th studio LP, THE FORCE – an acronym for Frequencies of Real Creative Energy. Released last Friday (Sept. 6), the project contained 14 cuts with additional contributions from Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Saweetie, Busta Rhymes, Nas, and more.

In a recent interview with The Independent, the “Saturday Night Special” star explained why the follow-up to 2013's Authentic took so long to arrive. Simply put, his well-received role on "NCIS: Los Angeles" went much longer than expected. “I signed on to the show and, quite frankly, thought it’d be over in a couple of years and I’d be back doing my thing. But it took off,” he said. He also admitted how Authentic, his only independent LP, ended up being underwhelming from a commercial standpoint. "You can’t be a part-time artist,” he stated. “I was on set, making creative decisions over the album by phone. It didn’t work.”

Press play on LL Cool J and Eminem's "Murdergram Deux" video below.