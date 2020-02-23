Image Image Credit Randy Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent and Eminem Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Eminem met up with DJ Whoo Kid to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his SiriusXM radio station, Shade 45. During the interview, the Detroit legend was asked about his relationship with longtime collaborator 50 Cent.

“I think me and Fif connected from the first time we met,” he said before explaining why he chose to inherit the Queens talent’s many conflicts. “I was a fan before we actually got a chance to sign him. That first time, I remember I was rapping his whole mixtape to him and s**t. And he was just looking at me, and I was like, this dude probably thinks I’m f**king crazy. I didn’t care back then... The way me and him connected, and how fun it was to make songs and s**t, and how quick we were making them, I was ready. Let’s go.”

Em also spoke on the possibility of making a joint album with the G-Unit general. “That would be great. We just gotta stop bulls**tting and do it... I would never say it’s not possible,” he expressed. His manager, Paul Rosenberg, provided additional support for the dream collaboration, stating, “I would love to hear it, so whenever you guys are ready, we’re putting it out.”

This isn’t the first time the “Houdini” rapper spoke on joining forces with 50 for a full-length effort. At the top of 2024, he tossed the idea around with Whoo Kid while teasing what eventually turned out to be The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). “I don’t know where that’s come from, but it’s crazy,” he admitted at the time. “He’s been on a roll since the tour. I told him whatever the f**k he needs from me, I’m here. That s**t’d be crazy, though – an album with me and him.”