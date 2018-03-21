Image Image Credit Steve Granitz/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Three 6 Mafia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Three 6 Mafia, the legendary Hip Hop group from Memphis, Tennessee, left a deep mark on the music industry with their dark, gritty sound and innovative production. Founded by DJ Paul, Juicy J, and Lord Infamous, the group quickly gained a reputation for their horrorcore style, which mixed eerie beats with sinister lyrics. Over the years, they expanded their lineup to include influential members like Crunchy Black, Gangsta Boo, and Koopsta Knicca.

Their discography reflects a remarkable journey that technically began with the underground classic Mystic Stylez. This debut album set the tone for their career and introduced fans to their unique approach to rap. As they progressed, albums like Chapter 2: World Domination and When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1 showcased their ability to evolve, and incorporated more mainstream elements while retaining their gritty roots. Arguably, the group's official breakthrough came with Most Known Unknown and the hit single "Stay Fly," which catapulted them to mainstream success.

Throughout their prolific career, Three 6 Mafia released a series of influential albums and contributed to the evolution of southern Hip Hop. From the raw energy of Da Unbreakables to the more polished production of Last 2 Walk, their discography is a testament to their versatility and innovation. Their music not only defined the sound of Memphis rap, but also influenced countless artists across genres. Check out REVOLT's ranking of the collective's discography below – for the sake of clarity, Three 6 Mafia’s underground mixtapes and compilations outside of their Choices series weren’t included.

9. Last 2 Walk

Last 2 Walk is Three 6 Mafia's most recent studio album and – by this time – saw DJ Paul and Juicy J as the remaining members of the group The project featured a mix of guest appearances and a more contemporary sound thanks to songs like "Lolli Lolli (Pop That Body)," "I'd Rather," and "That's Right.” The production on this album was a blend of their signature dark beats and more polished, mainstream-friendly sounds with a few contributions from outside producers. While Last 2 Walk did not receive the same level of critical acclaim as their earlier work, it demonstrated their ability to evolve and remain relevant in the ever-changing Hip Hop industry.

8. Choices II: The Setup

Choices II: The Setup was a soundtrack album that tied into Three 6 Mafia's movie of the same name. Although it was less impactful than its predecessor, Choices, it still featured solid tracks that showcased the group’s signature style, including "Yeah I Rob," "I Sho Will," and "Who Da F**k You Playin’ Wit?” This album continued their tradition of creating music tied to their cinematic endeavors and provided fans with a cohesive project that complemented their film work. No, Choices II did not achieve the same level of commercial success as some of their other releases, but it remains an important part of their discography.

7. Chapter 1: The End

Chapter 1: The End (or just The End) was a strong follow-up to Three 6 Mafia's debut album, complete with more refined production. This album included key tracks like "Late Night Tip," "Where’s Da Bud," and "Last Man Standing," all of which highlighted the dark and innovative approach that the group became known for. DJ Paul and Juicy J's production on this album was characterized by eerie, minimalist beats and heavy basslines, and created a menacing atmosphere that complemented their aggressive lyrics. Essentially, The End cemented their reputation in the underground scene and built on the success of Mystic Stylez.

6. Chapter 2: World Domination

Chapter 2: World Domination continued the dark themes and innovative production heard on previous releases. This album featured key tracks like "Hit a Muthaf**ka," the wildly successful "Tear da Club Up '97," and a reintroduction of "Late Nite Tip," which could first be heard on The End. The production, handled by DJ Paul and Juicy J, was characterized by haunting melodies, heavy basslines, and aggressive subject matter. World Domination further established their hardcore style and expanded their fan base beyond the southern United States.

5. Da Unbreakables

Da Unbreakables was another strong entry in Three 6 Mafia's discography thanks to a combination of hard-hitting tracks and more radio-friendly singles. Key tracks include "Ridin Spinners," "Testin My Gangsta," and "Bin Laden," the last of which provided a controversial take on a particular weed strain and featured a scathing diss to detractors from Juicy J. The production on this album was top-notch with elements of crunk, gangsta rap, and southern hip-hop. Da Unbreakables helped maintain Three 6 Mafia’s relevance and showcased their versatility as artists. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and earned a gold certification.

4. When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1

When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1 marked Three 6 Mafia's mainstream breakthrough with a blend of hardcore lyrics and crisp production. This album showcased the group's ability to create infectious, club-ready anthems while maintaining their signature dark and enigmatic style. Key tracks included "Sippin' on Some Syrup" with UGK and Project Pat, "Who Run It," and "I'm So Hi." The album's production was more refined, with DJ Paul and Juicy J incorporating elements of crunk and Southern Hip Hop that appealed to a broader audience. Peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, the platinum-certified offering solidified Three 6 Mafia's place in the mainstream.

3. Choices: The Album

Choices: The Album served as the soundtrack to Three 6 Mafia's direct-to-video film of the same name. This album featured a mix of new and previously released tracks, including "2-Way Freak," "Baby Mama," and "Dis B**ch, Dat H**," the last of which boasted an assist from Ludacris. As with other drops, the production on Choices was handled primarily by DJ Paul and Juicy J with contributions from other members of the group. The album's mix of hardcore tracks and more radio-friendly singles helped to broaden their appeal and maintain their relevance in music.

2. Mystic Stylez

Three 6 Mafia's debut album, Mystic Stylez, was a cornerstone of horrorcore and Southern rap. The iconic body of work captured the raw, unfiltered essence of Memphis Hip Hop and was characterized by its dark themes, eerie beats, and aggressive lyrics. Key tracks like "Break Da Law '95," "Tear Da Club Up," and "Da Summa" set the tone and created a haunting atmosphere. Mystic Stylez was a significant departure from the mainstream Hip Hop of its time and focused on the harsh realities of street life and the group's fascination with the occult. Despite its underground status, the album had a lasting impact on the genre, influenced a generation of Southern rappers, and helped to establish Memphis as a key player on the rap landscape.

1. Most Known Unknown

Most Known Unknown was a high point in Three 6 Mafia's career (if not the highest). The album included standout tracks like "Stay Fly," "Poppin' My Collar," and "Side 2 Side," three tracks that became staples in their discography thanks to hard-hitting beats and catchy hooks. Debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earning a platinum certification, Most Known Unknown achieved significant commercial success and earned critical acclaim for its cohesive sound and infectious energy. While not on the album, Most Known Unknown's success also led to their historic win at the Academy Awards for Best Original Song with "It's Hard out Here for a Pimp.”