Since 2016, when Latto broke into the mainstream, she hasn't stopped making an impact on the music industry. Hailing from Atlanta, the rapper developed her craft as a teenager, which helped pave the way for her rise to fame. Songs like "Muwop" featuring Gucci Mane and "B**ch From Da Souf" expanded her fan base and drew in more listeners. Her journey is a tribute to her talent and perseverance.

While Latto has dominated Coachella stages and record sales rankings with her studio albums 777 and Queen of Da Souf, her incredible guest appearances catapulted her to new heights in 2023. Undeniably prominent in the music industry, the XXL Freshman alum made history as the first female rapper in Atlanta to achieve platinum and was also nominated for two Grammy Awards. To highlight her development and influence on the rap scene, REVOLT has listed 25 of Big Latto’s best guest features.

1. Seven by Jung Kook featuring Latto

The Ohio-born rapper’s appearance on "Seven" by BTS’ Jung Kook was a significant milestone in her career. A collaboration between the rising rapper and a member of one of the world's biggest boy bands set high expectations for the track's success. True to popular belief, the song quickly rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100chart — a first for both artists.

2. Make Em Say by NLE Choppa featuring Latto

The feature verse on "Make Em Say" alongside NLE Choppa oozes sex appeal and sensual vibes. Latto effortlessly balances her persona as a lady in the streets and a freak in the sheets, all while showcasing her versatility with some vocal action in the chorus.

3. Can’t Get Enough by Jennifer Lopez featuring Latto

Scoring a feature on a J. Lo track? Now that's a flex without saying a word. The accompanying visual for “Can’t Get Enough” took the song’s entire experience to a new level and fans ate it up. Miss Mulatto is proving her worth in the rap game, leaving a lasting mark regardless of any naysayers.

4. Freaky As Me by Jacquees featuring Latto

The anticipated and welcomed collaboration on "Freaky As Me" sees Jacquees and the self-proclaimed Queen of Da Souf teaming up to whisk listeners away on a sensual voyage to the land of lovers. The track’s central question — "are you freaky as me?" — sets the tone for an exploration of intimate desires.

5. Quarantine Thick by 2 Chainz featuring Latto

As we all navigated pandemic weight gain, 2 Chainz didn't shy away from celebrating those curves on the ladies and even tapped Latto. True to form, the “Big Energy” rapper delivered a multi flow verse that included giving a shout-out to her home county of Clayco, Georgia and proudly proclaiming that the ATL is where the thick girls reign.

6. A-Town Girl by Usher featuring Latto

In "A-Town Girl," Usher pays tribute to Atlanta's incomparable and unforgettable women. In her verse, Latto honors all the things that the city’s residents cherish and that put it on the map. Her references to Magic City Mondays, iconic Freaknik and Peachtree vibes, Fabo and Dem Franchize Boyz make listeners feel right at home in the A.

7. Do It (Remix) by Chloe x Halle featuring City Girls, Latto and Doja Cat

On "Do It (Remix)," the RCA Records signee emulates Khia's "My Neck My Back (Lick It)." She begins her verse with "Do it now, lookin’ good / Make him spend it like he should," she later seamlessly transitions into her signature style, riding the beat with a seamless flow.

8. Peaches & Eggplants Remix by Young Nudy featuring Sexyy Redd and Latto

Though Latto's guest verse on the "Peaches & Eggplants Remix" may not have been her most lyrical, it certainly added to the fun and matched the overall vibe of the song. The video's massive success — with over 9 million views on YouTube and a spot in the Top 10 of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop chart — speaks volumes about the fans' enjoyment of the track.

9. Champagne Shit - Remix by Janelle Monáe featuring Quavo and Latto

The femcee’s verse on the remix of Janelle Monáe's "Champagne Shit" added yet another dimension of greatness to an already exceptional song. While some may argue that the original track is better, Latto's contribution should not be overlooked. Her effortless flow and almost sensuous delivery added just the right flavor to the mix, making it a worthy addition to the well-received record.

10. Bad Azz by Kash Doll and DJ Infamous featuring Latto and Benny The Butcher

When Detroit and Atlanta talents come together, you get bangers like "Bad Azz" by Kash Doll. Bringing some chocolate to her vanilla, the “Ice Me Out” rapper enlists Latto for the anthem, which celebrates high self-esteem and confidence. Even early in her career, the young rapper holds her own on this track, delivering another memorable verse for us to vibe to.

11. Baby Wyd (Remix) by Nardo Wick featuring Lakeyah and Latto

Lakeyah and Latto's collaboration on Nardo Wick's "Baby Wyd (Remix)" proves they're a dynamic duo worth watching. While the Atlanta-raised artist often references her man without revealing his identity, this track offers a glimpse into her feelings when she misses him. The chemistry on this hit suggests the duo might just be a match made in heaven.

12. Go Crazy (Remix) by Chris Brown featuring Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto

Despite the original version breaking records on Billboard's Rhythm Airplay Chart as the longest-running Top 10 hit ever, Chris Brown decided to drop the remix to “Go Crazy.” Being the only female on the record, Latto reiterates how much her man drives her crazy and how much she loves every second of it.

13. Rain Down by OG Parker featuring Chris Brown, Layton Greene, PnB Rock and Latto

OG Parker's genius shines through in bringing together this diverse group of artists for "Rain Down" — a track that pays homage to SWV's classic “Rain” while adding a sexual twist. Latto's versatility is evident as she effortlessly taps into her seductive side on this slow jam, infusing the track with the perfect touch of feminine energy.

14. Up & Down by Saucy Santana featuring Latto

Whenever Saucy Santana and Big Latto team up, you know you're in for a lively dance track. Therefore, it's no surprise that the video for their strip club-themed song was shot at Atlanta's V-Live club. In her spicy verse, “The Rap Game” winner asserts her position as the youngest in charge with the best bars.

15. BACK OUTSIDE by Anycia featuring Latto

Anycia's viral TikTok song "Back Outside" featuring Latto showcases the “Sunday Service” rapper’s penchant for eagerly collaborating with up-and-coming artists. Instead of resorting to lengthy texts and arguments when men act up, the Atlanta talents advise the girls to simply get back outside and enjoy themselves. Be a baddie, not a maddie.

16. Wet by YFN Lucci featuring Latto

YFN Lucci made his Billboard Hot 100 debut at No. 92 with “Wet. (She Got That...).” Seeking to amplify the track's allure, he brought in Latto to elevate the vibes. This ATL collaboration is the perfect addition to those late-night slow jam playlists.

17. Boom Pt. 2 by Mello Buckzz featuring Latto

Starting off strong, the Grammy-nominated artist declares she's about to "finna tweak out in this b**ch real quick," setting the tone for what's to come. Mello Buckzz's "Boom Pt. 2" clocks in at just over two minutes, and Latto absolutely owns it from start to finish. The stripped-down production serves as the perfect backdrop for her verse, allowing her to shine brightly on the track. It's undoubtedly one of the rapper’s strongest verses from 2023.

18. MMM MMM (The Remix) by Kaliii featuring Moneybagg Yo, ATL Jacob and Latto

Kaliii's viral "MMM MMM" was a standalone hit, but adding Moneybagg Yo and Big Latto to the mix was a brilliant move. Latto’s guest verse on the track exudes confidence as she proudly claims to keep her body count low and seeing no competition.

19. FINE AS CAN BE by Offset featuring Latto

"Fine As Can Be" finds its place on Offset's sophomore solo effort, Set It Off. With its trap-infused beats, the song sets the stage for both artists to shine. It's a tough call to determine whose verse or performance takes the crown as both artists bring their A-game. However, there's no denying that Latto devours this record just like she did with several of her other features in 2023.

20. FreakyT - Remix by TiaCorine featuring Latto

The "FreakyT" remix brings Latto and TiaCorine together for an extraordinary rap performance. These two artists go head-to-head, spitting bars that perfectly complement the beat. While it may not be the pinnacle of her 2023 feature lineup, the "FreakyT" remix stands out as one of the globally streamed rapper’s best.

21. Mind Yo Business by Lakeyah featuring Latto

It's always refreshing when these rap girls come together to create hits. In “Mind Yo Business,” the duo sets the standard for their relationships, whether romantic or platonic. To even consider stepping to either of them, you better have your act together on a level above theirs — and most importantly, mind your business!

22. F.N.F (Let’s Go) - Remix by Hitkidd and GloRilla featuring JT and Latto

When GloRilla's breakout hit "F.N.F (Let's Go)" skyrocketed to No. 1 on the mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard chart with no features, nobody thought it could get any better. However, the remix proved everyone wrong, tapping into a different audience and reigniting the song's viral success with the fire verses that the ladies laid down.

23. Budget by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Latto

Megan Thee Stallion's pen game is no joke; holding your own on a track with her speaks volumes. Latto did just that, making it clear that she doesn’t settle for budgets or unnecessary tension. While the song didn’t reach a commercial peak, it still made its mark by hitting No. 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

24. Too Fast (Pull Over) by Jay Rock featuring Anderson .Paak and Latto

Jay Rock, Latto and Anderson .Paak released "Too Fast (Pull Over)" as a standalone single without any accompanying album release. The trio delivered mind-blowing verses on this upbeat Hip Hop track, which packs a punch and ultimately deserves more attention.

25. Don’t Play With It - Remix by Lola Brooke featuring Yung Miami and Latto

"Don't Play With It" gained traction on TikTok in 2022, prompting Lola Brooke to release a remix to capitalize on its success. Fast forward to March 2023, and we've got the Latto and Yung Miami remix of this drill anthem. With each artist giving their all, the song became an instant hit, aided by Lola Brooke's amazing energy and hook. The “Put It On Da Floor Again” rapper seamlessly matched the vibe and contributed to the song's eventual peak at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.