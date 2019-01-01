Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Offset Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Offset has more new music on the way. His sophomore solo effort, SET IT OFF hit streaming platforms in October 2023, featuring 21 tracks and features from the likes of Travis Scott, Don Oliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto and more. It debuted in the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart

He is gearing up for the European leg of the “Set It Off Tour,” featuring special guests Skilla Baby, Sleazyworld Go and YRN Mango Foo. The dates that are currently listed span between June 2 and July 19, with stops in Vienna, Paris, London and the Positivus Festival in Latvia, where he and Jason Derulo are among the two-day lineup of headliners. But his busy slate has not stopped him from hinting at a new project in the works.

This week, he piqued fans’ curiosity when he tweeted, “Kiari 9/?/2024” on Thursday (April 25). Some of the guesses included a self-titled project and a new song. The former Migos member did not provide any responses offering context, but in a subsqeuent tweet, he wrote, “I [appreciate] that the new album [is] gonna be me being more open. [I] can’t wait for y’all to hear it.” And in a separate tweet, he said, “My new album [about to] show y’all what this new chapter is about. [I] got a lot of s**t to get off my chest!!!”

Last year, he suggested that his latest LP was a new era, showing his evolution from Father of 4, which was released in February 2019. “It was giving you the inside of me, but I wasn’t really focused on doing solo stuff,” he told The Associated Press about his solo debut. “So, for this one [SET IT OFF], it was just a process of me learning for myself and pushing myself more as an artist.” He also noted that the effort internally brought rap back instead of leaning into the more popularized melodic flow.

According to Offset, his best verse on the album appears on track No. 8, “DON’T YOU LIE.” With a new chapter in his career being teased, fans can only expect to see the lyrical bar be raised.