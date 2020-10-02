Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Offset and Quavo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (March 10), Offset appeared on the latest episode of Gillie Da Kid and Wallo’s “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, where he spoke on a variety of different topics. About halfway through the interview, he addressed ongoing speculation about his relationship with Quavo, which became largely unknown to the public since label conflicts and the tragic passing of Takeoff.

"I don’t feel like I owe it to people to show how much me and bro love each other," he told the hosts. "I don't feel like it's our job to show y'all. We went through something. We don’t have to show you n**gas smiles and faces... so stop doing that. N**gas ain't hatin' on each other. N**gas congratulating n**gas when we drop a song. We ain't on no sucker s**t with each other. We both came in this s**t together and we both knew that, we understood that and we lost our brother."

Offset continued, "So we don't get into the [nonsense] 'cause I see all of the, 'Y'all need to...' Let us do that. We [don't] hate on each other. We talk about music [and] songs. 'Boy, this s**t hard.' We talk, you know what I mean? It ain't for us to be doing that s**t, like, for the pictures and s**t. I still go through s**t, I know bro go through s**t... N**gas love each other though, at the end of the day. We men, we real brothers and we gotta space out and we cool with it, so be cool with it. Don’t ever try and turn us against each other and s**t like that. I hate that s**t. At the end of the day, it ain’t your business.”

Back in October 2023, Offset liberated his sophomore LP, SET IT OFF, which came with 21 songs and contributions from Cardi B, Future, Travis Scott, Latto and more. Months prior to that, Quavo dropped Rocket Power, which boasted two posthumous appearances from Takeoff.