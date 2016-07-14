Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images, and Josh Brasted/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj, Foxy Brown, and Tierra Whack Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Women have long been an integral part of Hip Hop culture, bringing their unique perspectives, styles, and lyrical prowess to the forefront of the genre. Despite facing challenges and stereotypes in a male-dominated industry, female MCs have consistently proven their skill and creativity on the mic. Throughout the culture's 51-year history, there have been numerous instances where women rappers have delivered standout performances and surpassed their male counterparts on songs.

Whether delivering sharp social commentary, showcasing lyrical dexterity, or exuding raw emotion, the ladies have consistently demonstrated their versatility and talent. From pioneers like Queen Latifah and MC Lyte to contemporary stars like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, women have continually pushed boundaries and shattered stereotypes, proving they are forces to be reckoned with in the rap game.

Many of the moments that these revered MCs had the best verses on tracks are considered legendary. These instances not only highlighted their skill but also challenged the ridiculous notion that rap is for men only. Whether it was Lauryn Hill's iconic verse on "Ready or Not" by The Fugees, Missy Elliott's groundbreaking contributions to Timbaland's productions, or Rapsody's thought-provoking lyrics on Kendrick Lamar's "Complexion (A Zulu Love)," women have consistently elevated the genre with their unwavering authenticity.

Below, REVOLT compiled a list of 13 times women appeared on collaborations and outrapped all other parties. Check that out below.

1. Nicki Minaj on “Monster”: “So let me get this straight, wait, I'm the rookie? But my features and my shows 10 times your pay? 50K for a verse, no album out? Yeah, my money's so tall that my Barbies got to climb it...”

Nicki Minaj’s appearance on Kanye West’s “Monster” was her virtual coming out party as Hip Hop’s next crown bearer. Even with Ye, JAY-Z, and Rick Ross bringing their best on the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy standout, the Young Money talent’s closing verse was game-changing – both for her and rap music as a whole. Nicki made sure to capitalize off the flowers she received by releasing her chart-topping debut album, Pink Friday, a short time later.

2. Remy Ma on “Lean Back”: “My n**gas in the club, but you know they not dancin', we gangsta, and gangstas don't dance, we boogie, so never mind how we got in here with burners and hoodies...”

According to Fat Joe, Remy Ma forced him to allow her on the song. The result was a spotlight-stealing verse from the featured artist and one of the best moments on True Story. The success of the Scott Storch-produced offering and the debut LP There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story kept her name buzzing while she dealt with her highly publicized legal issues.

3. Trina on “Nann”: “You don't know nann h** done been the places I’ve been, who can spend the grands that I spend, f**k ‘bout five or six best friends...”

“Nann,” Trick Daddy’s www.thug.com standout, served as a formal introduction to Trina, whose raunchy bars quickly took over the song and empowered many others who pressed play on the hard-hitting cut. Following the successful collaboration and its equally suggestive video, Trina would strike gold with her debut LP, Da Baddest B**ch, and never look back.

4. La Chat on “Chickenhead”: “Hate to see you in a club, ya mobbin’ wit’ a mug, knowin that you ridin’ wit ya boy, ya nothin’ but a scrub!”

“Chickenhead” stands as a tried-and-true Southern rap classic that continues to keep clubs operating all over the country, if not the world. The conceptual effort from Project Pat’s timeless Mista Don’t Play: Everythangs Workin’ brought viewers into a back-and-forth argument between the Memphis rapper and his counterpart, La Chat, who represented the ladies with her in-your-face flow and humorous put-downs about the opposite sex. Not long after, La Chat delivered her debut LP, Murder She Spoke.

5. Mary J. Blige on “Touch It (Remix)”: “Now you know who's really the queen, deliver the mail, 730,000, first week of my sales, the haters plot and they watch, lookin' all pale, while I'm on a yacht overseas, doin' my nails...”

“Touch It” stands as one of the biggest posse cuts in Hip Hop history. Busta Rhymes’ Swizz Beatz-produced banger saw appearances from Papoose, Lloyd Banks, Missy Elliott, Rah Digga, and – of course -- Mary J. Blige, who reminded listeners that she’s more than just an R&B singer. Even a subsequent appearance from Eminem couldn’t match the energy that Blige brought to the high-energy offering.

6. Foxy Brown on “I Shot Ya (Remix)”: “B**ches, grab ya ta-tas, get them n**gas for they cheddar, f**k it, Gucci sweaters and Armani leathers, flossin' rocks like the size of Fort Knox, four carats, the ice rocks, p**sy bangin' like Versace locs, pops...”

On the double-platinum release Mr. Smith, LL Cool J blessed his fans with the hard-hitting “I Shot Ya” and its remix, which featured appearances from Keith Murray, Prodigy, Fat Joe, and Foxy Brown, the last of whom provided the song’s penultimate verse. It should go without saying, but she managed to obliterate a track with some of rap’s hardest emcees with very little effort.

7. Lil’ Kim on “It’s All About The Benjamins (Remix)”: “Wanna bumble with the Bee, huh? Bzz, throw a hex on the whole family, dressed in all black like The Omen, have your friends singin', ‘This is for my homie’...”

On the iconic album No Way Out, Diddy recruited The LOX, The Notorious B.I.G., and Lil’ Kim for a remix of the timeless cut “It’s All About The Benjamins,” and it was Kim who took over the song – even though the late Biggie Smalls got an entire beat switch on the final act. If you need proof, you can simply watch how a crowd reacts to each verse – everyone will rap Kim’s bars without fail, men included.

8. Mia X on “Make ’Em Say Uhh!”: “Stay in yo' place, when ya hear mama speakin’, cannon spray, clear the way, when ya see the tank creepin’...”

Mia X delivered one of the hardest verses rapped in No Limit Records’ decorated history. Her resounding voice and hard-hitting flow easily stood out on a song that also featured rhymes from Master P, Fiend, Silkk The Shocker, and Mystikal. If anything, the success of the platinum-certified “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” drew fans to her sophomore album, Unlady Like, which earned Mia X a gold plaque.

9. Da Brat on “I Think They Like Me (Remix)”: “Know now, no h** ‘round, throw down like Brat, it ain't no showdown for no crown, I'm holding that, they saw me on VH, pay great till this day, been in love with the mic since Run-DMC walked this way...”

Dem Franchize Boyz were a product of Hip Hop’s snap era and the infectious “I Think They Like Me” was one of their biggest hits. The Atlanta collective upped the ante with a remix of the song featuring So So Def’s Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, and Da Brat, the last of whom turned a simple party jam into an all-around rap masterpiece with her aggressive, bar-heavy approach.

10. Shawnna on “N.S.E.W.”: “Got a n**ga gone off a fifth of Fayo and apple juice, throw up a deuce, keep my hat banged to the left and ain't scared to act a fool, so what you gon’ do? You betta not speak unless spoken to...”

Following his solo success, Ludacris offered his fans a formal introduction to his Disturbing Tha Peace collective with Golden Grain. While then-member Shawnna effectively took over every appearance that she made on that project, her biggest moment occurred on “N.S.E.W.” The Chicago-bred emcee easily outshined Luda, I-20, Lil Fate, and the man now known as 2 Chainz.

11. Tierra Whack on “T.D”: “Got the heart of a dragon, I'm a star, call me Patrick, heard the b**ch was talkin' s**t, so I caught him in traffic, I'm the type to walk in your house and s**t on your mattress...”

The way that Tierra Whack delivered her raps on Lil Yachty’s Lil Boat 3 banger was akin to Busta Rhymes on “Scenario.” You almost forgot who else was on the song – a crazy notion given the fact that top-tier lyricists ASAP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator preceded the Philly emcee.

12. GloRilla on “Just Say That”: “Can't go steady with you, baby, so don't ask me, ‘What's the move?’ 'Cause I might f**k a n**ga life up if he really want me to...”

It’s probably safe to say that fans and peers knew GloRilla was a star the moment they heard her and Hitkidd’s breakout hit “F.N.F. (Let's Go).” Not long after that song was released, the then-rising talent with the deep voice and strong Tennessee accent joined her Memphis peer Duke Deuce on “JUST SAY THAT.” She made it her own with a short but effective verse that showcased her style and personality.

13. Cardi B on “No Limit”: “Can you stop with all the subs? B**ch, I ain't Jared, if you really want some smoke, you can pull up, you can get it, grab a handful of braids, make your n**ga eat me out, put a white boy on Sazón, I might turn G-Eazy out...”

On The Beautiful & Damned, G-Eazy blessed the masses with the Tear Da Club Up Thugs-inspired “No Limit,” which featured ASAP Rocky and Cardi B, who easily provided the best verse. Even after a remix that added French Montana, Belly, and Juicy J, G-Eazy made sure to keep Cardi as the centerpiece for the song’s high-profile visual – a wise idea, given that the collaboration earned a top 5 Billboard Hot 100 chart placement and went seven-times platinum.