Today (April 24), "The Breakfast Club" premiered a new interview with NLE Choppa, who is fresh off the release of the viral single "SLUT ME OUT 2." After a few jokes about the song's explicit subject matter, the Memphis rapper explained how the song came to fruition.

"What happened was, I was in the car, right? And it was after my show. And I was just looking at [pictures of] myself," he began. "I was just scrolling through my phone, just looking through the month I had. You know, I be on my lil' mirror selfie s**t sometimes, you feel me? After I do some push-ups or something, I'll look in the mirror, like, ‘D**n.’ I'll take a lil' quick pic or whatever. So, I must've went and looked at some of the pictures I was taking over the month... I was just thinking out loud, 'Bruh, if I was a bad b**ch, I'd wanna f**k me too.'"

Choppa continued, "When I heard my voice say it, I said, 'D**n! That's a song!' I wrote that down in my notes. A few days later, I heard a beat -- and it was the beat that y'all hear now -- and I was like, 'That s**t go perfect.'"

Since the XXL Freshman alum shared a series of hilarious TikToks and the song's official video, many on social media began speculating on his personal attributes and sexual preferences. After Charlamagne Tha God asked him about this, Choppa responded, "Masculinity is the power of doing. If you really break down the essence of masculine and feminine, feminine energy is receiving [and] attracting. Masculine is doing."

Choppa also defended the use of accessories like purses amongst his male peers by reminding the hosts how fashion used to be in the '70s. "Wasn't nobody saying, 'Aw, they're gay, or they're doing this, they're that,' or 'they're less of a man,'" he added.

Check out the full interview with "The Breakfast Club" below.