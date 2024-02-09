On Thursday (Feb. 8), Mo’Nique took to social media to respond to D.L. Hughley, who blasted the comedienne over comments that she made on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. Alongside her husband, Sidney Hicks, she offered love and support to Hughley while calling his tactics “disheartening” and denying any malice toward his wife and daughter. “If ever you get courageous enough to wanna have a conversation, we’re always open to it because, doing that, it shows how our community can get better,” Mo’Nique added.

She and Hicks also acknowledged an inaccuracy that was made on “Club Shay Shay.” On Sharpe’s show, she claimed that Hughley was served a cease-and-desist to take down her past appearance on his radio show. She corrected that by admitting that she only included her attorney in email correspondence between both parties — a move that led to Hughley’s decision to take down the interview in question. “When you’re wrong — as we have said to you, ‘Hey, brother, we apologize on that one,” Mo’Nique expressed.