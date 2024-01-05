Katt Williams’ fiery appearance on “Club Shay Shay” has continued to generate responses from those he dissed throughout the interview. On Thursday (Jan. 4), fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish took a page from Cedric The Entertainer by sharing her thoughts on Instagram.

“I am not mad. I just wish he would get his facts right about me. Dang, I guess I will send him a reminder text,” she wrote under a “Club Shay Shay” preview clip. “But are we sure that is Katt Williams? He looks a lot like Charleston White.” Haddish’s jab comes after Williams’ claim that he is the reason for the Girls Trip talent’s success. “Steve and Cedric never performed at the Comedy Store. Tiffany [Haddish] was only seen at the Laugh Factory. In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show,” he stated to host Shannon Sharpe. “They think they can rewrite history.”