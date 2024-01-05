Ludacris, Tiffany Haddish and Katt Williams
Photo: John Parra / Contributor via Getty Images, Arnold Turner / Contributor via Getty Images and Jason LaVeris / Contributor via Getty Images

Ludacris and Tiffany Haddish react to Katt Williams' "Club Shay Shay" comments

Williams’ viral interview with Shannon Sharpe continues to generate responses from his peers.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.05.2024

Katt Williams’ fiery appearance on “Club Shay Shay” has continued to generate responses from those he dissed throughout the interview. On Thursday (Jan. 4), fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish took a page from Cedric The Entertainer by sharing her thoughts on Instagram.

“I am not mad. I just wish he would get his facts right about me. Dang, I guess I will send him a reminder text,” she wrote under a “Club Shay Shay” preview clip. “But are we sure that is Katt Williams? He looks a lot like Charleston White.” Haddish’s jab comes after Williams’ claim that he is the reason for the Girls Trip talent’s success. “Steve and Cedric never performed at the Comedy Store. Tiffany [Haddish] was only seen at the Laugh Factory. In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show,” he stated to host Shannon Sharpe. “They think they can rewrite history.”

Another target of Williams’ comments was Ludacris, who Williams bizarrely stated only earned his Fast & Furious role because of his membership in a secret society. “There was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us, and decisions had to be made,” he said. “One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more.” Luda’s significant other, Eudoxie Bridges, also caught a stray during the conversation after Williams said the Atlanta-based rapper “ended up with a light-skinned ugly-face wife.”

Taking a more creative approach, Luda decided to share a freestyle over Kanye West‘s “Devil In a New Dress” instrumental. “RIP John Singleton/ You never have to flex when you earned every one of your Fast & Furious checks/ Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature/ Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature.”

Revolt - New Episodes