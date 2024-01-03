It appears a comedy beef has been reignited after Katt Williams effectively drew a line in the sand.

Earlier today (Jan. 3), the Friday After Next actor appeared on the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, and he used the time to fire off shots at several of his peers, including Steve Harvey, Ricky Smiley, Faizon Love, and Michael Blackson. From the beginning of the nearly three-hour clip, Williams’ biggest target was Cedric Kyles, better known by his fans as Cedric The Entertainer, who he accused of stealing one of his jokes.

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian, and that he could take this joke and nobody would know. The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET’s “ComicView” twice,” Williams stated, which was largely in response to Ced’s own appearance on “Club Shay Shay” back in January 2023. “Cedric comes to The Comedy Store, he watches me in the audience, he comes backstage, he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings Of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim. He just changed my car into a spaceship.”