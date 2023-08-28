After firing an employee who posted about unfunny comedians on his social media, rumors were swirling that Steve Harvey’s wife of 16 years, Marjorie Harvey, has been cheating with his chef and bodyguard.

As there is no proof of these accusations, Steve decided to clear the air at Invest Fest in Atlanta this past weekend. “I’m fine. Marjorie fine. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine,” the “Family Feud” host addressed to the audience.

Steve went on to discuss being tempted to respond to rumors and trolls online but stated he does not have time for gossip. “God been good to me,” he added. “I’m still shining.”

Marjorie also addressed the rumors via Instagram on Sunday (Aug. 27), sharing the bible verse 1 Peter 2:23. “When they hurled insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly,” the verse noted.

In the caption of the post, Marjorie called out those spreading the rumors on social media. “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” she stated. “I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”

She then urged others to read and share the bible verse with those who may not know how to properly cope. Marjorie finished the caption with, “God Bless all of you.” Of course, there has been a mixed reaction from fans after the attempt to shut down the rumors.

