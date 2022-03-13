A bomb threat at Katt Williams’ Nashville, Tennessee show on Saturday (March 12) night forced the comic to end his act early, according to the venue.

In a statement published on its website, the Nashville Municipal Auditorium addressed Williams’ early departure.

“On the evening of March 12, comedian Katt Williams had to abruptly end his show at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville 10 minutes before the end of his set due to a bomb threat. Williams made the decision not to notify attendees of the bomb scare to avoid panic and possible injury,” the statement reads. “The building was successfully cleared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department without incident.”

Williams was reportedly escorted out of the venue by security at the Municipal Auditorium.

Williams is currently touring the country on his “World War III” Tour alongside comedians Luenell, Mark Curry, Red Grant and Gin Thomas.

The 50-year-old entertainer has embarked on 15 tours spanning 100 cities or more since he started telling jokes on stage in the early 90s. He’s also managed to release nine stand-up comedy specials.

In a recent interview on Atlanta’s V103 “Frank and Wanda in the Morning,” Williams talked about his work ethic and where he ranks among some other legendary jokers.

“I have more comedy specials than any comedian breathing or dead,” he said. “That’s seven more than Richard Pryor … Six more than Martin Lawrence, and six more than Chris Rock, five more than Dave Chapelle.”

“Without ever getting financed or having a deal with anybody. Yes, I own them 100%. I have the top two comedy specials on Showtime, HBO, and we just moved to Netflix.”

“What makes a great comedy special is if 100 people talk at the same time that you’re talking, are you saying something different than those people are saying? ‘Cause if you are, then you deserve a special and if you don’t, you’re gon’ find out you not special. Because they gon’ let you do your special Jerrod Carmichael but nobody’s going to watch it. They gon’ let you be a star Lil Rel but you ugly and white people dont belive in ugly stars,” Williams continued.

The “World War III” Tour is scheduled to continue March 18 in Oklahoma City, before making stops in San Antonio, Texas; Miami, Florida; Greensoro, North Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama, and Albany, New York, among several other cities on the tour.