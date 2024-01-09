On Monday (Jan. 8), Kevin Hart‘s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, announced that she’ll be going on tour with Katt Williams — a move that is sure to shake up the comedic world.

She shared a photo with her “good friend” Williams on Instagram, along with three dates from the Friday After Next‘s star’s ongoing “Dark Matter Tour.” “More dates coming soon,” she added in the description. Said post also included a snippet from Williams‘ viral “Club Shay Shay” sit-down, which saw him taking shots at Kevin and several others throughout. “I only put on comedians that are funnier than me. Anyone that ever told you different was a fat Faizon liar,” he stated in the clip.

Notably, Torrei is a seasoned comedian and actress in her own right, and has appeared in movies like Super Turnt, Lola 2, and Sebastian. In 2023, she made stops in several U.S. cities as part of her “Feelin’ Extra” stand-up tour. In 2022, she released a single titled “Lit,” proving that she is also talented in the recording booth.

During an interview on the “Russ Parr Morning Show,” Torrei was asked if she contributed to Kevin’s stand-up material during their marriage.

“Definitely a lot, you know… We were together almost every day. Pretty much before he started comedy, we were together, so [there] was definitely inspiration,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know I [was given the title of] ‘Class Clown’ in high school. I’ve always been in the arts. We met in the theater arts class. So it was bound to happen. That’s how God set it up.”

She continued, “I’ve always been in comedy clubs and around that setting. When we met, we just hit it off because we had similar personalities and [we] both had things in common.”

Check out Torrei Hart’s “Dark Matter Tour” schedule below.