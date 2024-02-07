Today (Feb. 7), Shannon Sharpe premiered his latest episode of “Club Shay Shay” with Mo’Nique, who opened up about her Baltimore upbringing, Katt Williams’ viral appearance, and her many battles within the entertainment industry. About 25 minutes into the conversation, the legendary comedian addressed Taraji P. Henson‘s tearful speech about being an underpaid and undervalued Black actress back in December 2023.

“It was painful to watch,” Mo’Nique said to host Sharpe. “However, Taraji and I had a conversation over a decade ago in my trailer when I was doing ‘The Monique Show.’ And she said, ‘You know, you gotta keep on getting it until your turn comes.’ And I said, ‘Taraji, most of us die before our turn comes. We gotta ask for it right now.’ Now, I understand that because there was a time I felt the same way because that’s what I was told.”